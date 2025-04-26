After Griffin Jax blew a three-run lead in Atlanta last weekend, giving up four runs on two hits and two walks, he thought he identified what he needed to work on.
It looks like he was right. He’s struck out seven of the 11 batters he has faced in his past three outings, all scoreless appearances.
“We’re getting there,” Jax said after the Twins’ 5-1 victory over the Angels on Saturday. “It was super simple. It was a feeling, you know. Any athlete that’s aware of their body knows what the feeling is. It’s different for everybody, but the minute you find it, you’ve got to drill it down to make sure it doesn’t go anywhere.”
The confounding part of Jax’s struggles — he has given up 16 hits and 10 earned runs in 11 innings this year — was how much his pitches looked like they did last season. His velocity was essentially the same, and his offspeed pitches still generated a ton of swing-and-misses, which helped him keep his confidence.
“It was more the ability to execute location consistently,” Jax said. “Every pitcher in MLB needs to be able to throw it, for the most part, where they want to; you can’t just get away with throwing it down the middle, or you’re going to get crushed.
“These are big-league hitters, and that was sort of the issue. But I’m back in my flow and I’m able to put it more where I’m intending to.”
Manager Rocco Baldelli started using Jax in the seventh inning, but he has largely remained in high-leverage situations. In two appearances vs. the White Sox this past week, Jax entered with a one-run lead.