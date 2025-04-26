Twins get going right away in victory over Angels

The Twins totaled 16 baserunners across the first four innings Saturday, a positive sign for an offense that has been quieted for much of the season.
Rarely do the Twins make it that simple for themselves.
The Twins didn’t fully capitalize on their flurry of hits and walks in a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels at Target Field, leaving the bases loaded in each of the first three innings. Simeon Woods Richardson, however, didn’t need much more support as he struck out a season-high seven batters across 5⅓ innings.
Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi, who landed a three-year, $63 million contract last winter, recorded only six outs before he was knocked from the game in the third inning. The Twins tagged him for nine hits, but they allowed the Angels to stick around with their inability to clear the bases in front of an announced crowd of 23,905.
In the third inning, the Twins loaded the bases with no outs after a single, an error and a walk. Reliever Ryan Johnson, who replaced Kikuchi, escaped the jam by striking out Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa before inducing a ground ball to end the inning.
The Twins, who had zero extra-base hits through the first five innings, greeted Kikuchi with four consecutive singles to open the bottom of the first inning. Buxton laced a line drive single to center on an elevated changeup that was closer to the other batter’s box than the plate, showing Kikuchi didn’t even need to be around the strike zone to give up hits.
Correa and Ty France produced back-to-back RBI hits before Kikuchi recorded his first out, then Jonah Bride lined an RBI single to left field in a 32-pitch first inning. The Twins left the bases loaded when Christian Vázquez lined out to center.