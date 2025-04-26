Maybe the Twins’ highest-scoring game of this season was in retaliation, because the Angels inflicted what may be a bigger loss than one game. Rookie Luke Keaschall was hit with an 86.8-mph sinker during the first inning, and the Twins said after the game he had a broken right forearm. Keaschall, in just a week since being summoned from Class AAA, had quickly become an important cog in the Twins’ offense, batting .368 on 7-for-19 hitting.