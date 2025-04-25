Twins

Twins-Angels series preview: Pablo López activated, will start tonight

Here is TV-radio information, pitching matchups and injury reports for the teams. The Twins are seven games below .500.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 25, 2025 at 5:50PM
Pablo López (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Twins activated Pablo López today and he will start tonight against the Angels at Target Field.

López made three starts this season before being sidelined because of a hamstring injury. He had a rebab start Saturday for the Saints.

Starter David Festa was sent to St. Paul to make room on the roster.

Twins vs. Angels

THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on twins.tv, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-2, 4.50 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (1-1, 1.62)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m.: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (0-3, 3.38 ERA) vs. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-2, 4.74)

Sunday, 12:40 p.m.: RHP Jose Soriano (2-3, 4.34 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (1-2, 4.00)

LOS ANGELES UPDATE

The Angels (12-12) begin a five-game road trip — three games in Minneapolis and two in Seattle — after going 3-3 in a six-game homestand, which concluded with a 4-3 victory over Pittsburgh on Thursday. The Angels won two of three from the San Francisco Giants before losing the first two games of the series with Pittsburgh. ... The victory was just the fourth in the past 12 games for the Angels, who opened the season with eight victories in their first 12 games. ... OF Mike Trout, a three-time A.L. MVP and 11-time All-Star, is healthy after appearing in more than 100 games just once since 2021. Trout, who played in just 29 games last season, is making his first appearance at Target Field since Sept. 25, 2022, when he went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a home run in the Angels’ 10-3 victory. Trout has appeared in all 24 games for the Angels and is hitting .172 with 8 home runs (tied for fourth in MLB) and 16 RBI. In 25 career games at Target Field, he is batting .303 with 5 HR and 21 RBI. Against Twins last season, Trout was 1-for-9 with four walks and an RBI in three games in Anaheim. He played just one more game after the Twins series before missing the rest of the season with a knee injury. ... Kikuchi is 1-2 with a 3.12 ERA in six career starts against the Twins. ... 3B Yoán Moncada (right thumb sprain) has been the 10-day injured list since April 10. ... RHP Ben Joyce (right shoulder inflammation) has been sidelined since April 11.

TWINS UPDATE

Related Coverage

Twins

Lewis will begin rehab with St. Paul on Friday as he works his way back to the Twins

Twins

White Sox shut out Twins for seven innings, and that's where it stays thanks to rain

Twins

Reusse: Twins legends Oliva, Hrbek are recovering after recent strokes

The Twins (9-16) are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday in the finale of a three-game series. The loss dropped the Twins to 0-13 when they score three or fewer runs. They are 9-3 when the score four or more runs. ... The Twins were 5-1 against Angels — outscoring the Angels, 50-28, in 2024. The Twins won two of three from the Angels Sept. 9-11 at Target Field. The Twins swept a three-game series April 26-28 at Anaheim. The Twins won, 5-3, 16-5 and 11-5. ... The Twins are 0-3 against left-handed starters this season. ... The Twins placed IF Willi Castro (right oblique strain) on the 10-day injured list on Thursday. To replace Castro, who hadn’t played since April 17, the Twins recalled IF Mickey Gasper, who started the season with the Twins but was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on April 18. ... IF Royce Lewis (left hamstring strain), who has been sidelined since mid-March, is on a rehab assignment in St. Paul.

about the writer

about the writer

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Twins-Angels series preview: Pablo López activated, will start tonight

card image

Here is TV-radio information, pitching matchups and injury reports for the teams. The Twins are seven games below .500.

Twins

Lewis will begin rehab with St. Paul on Friday as he works his way back to the Twins

card image

Twins

White Sox shut out Twins for seven innings, and that's where it stays thanks to rain

card image