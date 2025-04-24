Royce Lewis will take his first at-bats of the 2025 season Friday. OK, it will be for the St. Paul Saints, as the Twins’ third baseman makes sure his left hamstring has completely healed.
But that’s not all that will be different.
Lewis will take a “torpedo bat” to the plate with him, at least for the time being, as he experiments with the redesigned shape that several hitters around the game have adopted this season, believing it makes them more dangerous. The bats shift the barrel several inches closer to the handle, giving them a torpedo shape.
Whether Lewis finds greater success or not, the prospect of him returning to the majors is welcome news for the Twins.
And for Lewis, too.
“The fan in me is having a lot of fun [watching his teammates]. Royce the player is bored,” Lewis said. “I’m just anticipating a great return. I always have so much fun, man. … I expect to just come back and add some more fun to that group.”
It will take several days for that fun to start, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli cautioned.
“He’ll have to build up. He’ll start by playing parts of games. He’ll DH some. He’ll play third,” Baldelli said. “He’s going to have to get to the point where he’s played at least a couple of full nine-inning games over at third base before he’s ready to go. But it starts tomorrow, so that’s great news.”