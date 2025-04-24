Twins change catcher timeshare, give more at-bats to Ryan Jeffers over Christian Vázquez

For the last two seasons, the Twins generally have rotated between catchers Ryan Jeffers and Christian Vázquez in their lineup every other day.
That’s changed in the past week.
Vázquez was out of the lineup for three consecutive games, including Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox, and he sat in six of the last seven games. He was out for a few games, recovering from a foul ball he took off the middle finger on his right hand, but the Twins want to give Jeffers more at-bats to boost the offense.
The 34-year-old Vázquez, who is in the final year of his three-year, $30 million contract, has totaled three hits in 30 at-bats (.100 batting average) and a .318 OPS.
“I think [Jeffers] is going to find a few more at-bats in the near term here,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We can see if we can get the offense going even more than we’ve seen. That’s a part of it. I’m not making a big deal about that topic or that conversation, but he’ll be ready to play. I think getting him a few more games and getting him a few more at-bats might be able to jump-start our group in some ways offensively.”
Vázquez, who was out for early batting practice Wednesday, has watched his offensive numbers dip in the last three seasons. After batting .274 with a .714 OPS in 2022, when he played for the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros, he has hit .217 with a .575 OPS across 207 games in his Twins career.
Larnach bouncing back
When Trevor Larnach hammered a homer over the right field Friday in Atlanta, teammates crowded him as he prepared to wear the Gladiator-style helmet home run prop for the first time this season.
It took some time for Larnach to settle into the season with only one extra-base hit, a double, in his first 18 games and 73 plate appearances.