Reusse: Twins legends Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek are recovering after recent strokes

Kent Hrbek was playing T-ball on the east side of Bloomington in the mid-1960s. “Our uniform tops were white T-shirts,” Hrbek said Wednesday. “That was it.”
Young Hrbek’s mother, Tina, decided to take action. “She sewed a No. 6 on the back of my T-shirt, in honor of my favorite player,” he said. “So, that’s how far back I go with Tony Oliva being my Twins hero.”
Hrbek paused and said: “Even with that, Tony was not enough of a hero to me to want to have a stroke just because he had one.”
More proof that Big Herbie can come up with a quip about anything, including Oliva, 86, and Hrbek, 64, having strokes within days of each other earlier this month.
Oliva’s stroke was officially diagnosed April 8, although the belief of neuro specialists is that it probably occurred earlier. April 8 was the day Hrbek had surgery on his right knee.
“The operation was at Tria, and we stayed at a hotel,” Hrbek said. “I woke up feeling strange and Kristen said, ‘Should I call 911?’ I said, ‘There’s something going on. I can’t talk.’ ”
Hrbek was taken to Fairview Southdale that morning, April 10. He was transferred to University of Minnesota Acute Care on April 15. And he came home Tuesday, feeling OK, but with a slight thickness in his speech that hints he’s been through something.
“I passed the cognitive test — all that stuff where they test the memory,“ Hrbek said. “I’m moving slower right now, but that’s it.