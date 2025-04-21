Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse rants about Twins, has faith in Wolves and Wild

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included Game 1 for both the Wolves and Wild. Plus Reusse unloads on the Twins.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 21, 2025 at 1:46PM
Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards get together to celebrate as the Wolves rout the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their NBA playoff series Saturday. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included Game 1 for both the Wolves and Wild. The Wolves won in a rout over the Lakers while Wild fell 4-2 to Vegas, but Reusse liked the way both looked. Rand, on the other hand, senses a short series coming for the Wild.

Plus Reusse unloads on the Twins after they were swept in Atlanta and pays homage to a high school basketball coaching legend.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

