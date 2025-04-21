Podcast: Patrick Reusse rants about Twins, has faith in Wolves and Wild

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included Game 1 for both the Wolves and Wild. The Wolves won in a rout over the Lakers while Wild fell 4-2 to Vegas, but Reusse liked the way both looked. Rand, on the other hand, senses a short series coming for the Wild.
Plus Reusse unloads on the Twins after they were swept in Atlanta and pays homage to a high school basketball coaching legend.
