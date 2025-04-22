Reusse: Report cards are now available for Minnesota's top coaches, managers

We still have months for worthy candidates to surface on the local scene, yet the Chairman of the Turkey of the Year committee has been having sleepless nights in recent weeks. He’s plagued by the idea we have too much competence among the coaches and/or managers of our more prominent local entities.
Yes, there is some bad front office and administrative work taking place, but the Turkey Chairman is largely impressed by the people in charge of the game-to-game performance of the athletes.
Which isn’t good, because the Turkey Chairman through the decades has thrived on being large and unimpressed.
The Chairman has gone so far as to make notes with letter grades, adjust those, look for flaws, but he wasn’t able to come up with a D in the bunch.
There were two rules:
- No + or - could accompany the grade, because that’s the easy way out.
- No public input was sought, because let’s face it, fans are basically emotional youths when it comes to assessing coaches.
This is one old-timer’s assessment, and a collection of teams in which he takes an interest. Which means you won’t find the Aurora outfit here, even though that amateur soccer team with a 10-game schedule does receive big pub here at the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Don’t ask me. I’m stumped, too.
OK, the Turkey Chairman digresses, but here goes the crew of coaches: