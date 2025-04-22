Souhan: What should the Vikings do with the No. 24 pick - keep it or trade it?

The Vikings have the 24th pick in the draft with which to supplement a strong roster.
What should they do?
I’m not going to throw out a bunch of names. When you pick that low in the first round, and don’t need a starting quarterback, predictions are worthless.
But there are scenarios worth exploring. Here are three.
Stay and take best player available
This is generally the best philosophy, although there are circumstances that could make other approaches effective. (More on that in the next segment.)
The old scouting saying is that need is a terrible evaluator. If you think you need a safety, you can talk yourself into overvaluing and overrating the safeties available to you. It’s human nature.
The best example of this in Vikings history was the team’s selection of South Carolina speedster Troy Williamson with the seventh pick in the 2005 draft.
The Vikings talked themselves into believing that Williamson was worthy of a pick that high because they had just traded Randy Moss and received the seventh pick in exchange for him. So they went looking for someone who could replace Moss’ speed.