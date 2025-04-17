General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said the Vikings are a “glass half full” organization, evaluating players in this year’s NFL draft based on what they can do well instead of focusing on their shortcomings.
Along those lines, Adofo-Mensah said he doesn’t like one of the most common words used about NFL teams during draft season: need.
“I want to be positive focused,” Adofo-Mensah said Thursday during his annual pre-draft news conference. “We want certain types of players on our team.”
There’s more than blanket optimism behind those words.
As the Vikings enter this NFL draft, Adofo-Mensah believes they’ve been proactive enough in free agency — signing two starting offensive linemen, two starting defensive linemen, and trading for a veteran running back — to aim their limited draft capital at the most impactful player available.
“You have to earn the right to be the type of team and the type of organization that drafts for impact and not for need,“ Adofo-Mensah said. ”We were able to do that a lot in what we were able to do in free agency and what we’ve done the last couple years to build to that place. … You’re always going to want to break ties with, I don’t want to say need, but the things that can impact you the soonest."
1. Is pick No. 24 for sale?
The Vikings currently have just four draft selections: a first- (No. 24), a third- (No. 97), a fifth- (No. 139), and a sixth-round pick (No. 187).
“Right now at this point of the draft, we try to make sure our board is correct in terms of how we view things,” Adofo-Mensah said. “If you’re picking 24th, you better be able to call or have 24 names that you’re willing to stand up and clap and feel great about. So, that’s the first and foremost: the foundation of how we build this thing; the trades, the scenarios, they come.”