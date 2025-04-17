“I know exactly why we did those things at the time,” Adofo-Mensah said. “The move to get to 23 was about optionality. It was about kind of a perceived gun-to-head need at a certain position and never wanting to be in that place, in addition to wanting to be the last call if anybody was considering a trade, which again I think we executed in that regards. Also ... you don’t want to be planning to pick in the top three of the first round, so are these opportunities available for you in your future? ... Those are all things that went in the calculus and ultimately don’t know how that answer is going to work out, but looking back on it we feel good about that exact approach and process.”