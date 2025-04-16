The NFL draft is coming to Green Bay. Here’s how to make a road trip out of it.

For the first time ever, the NFL draft is coming to Green Bay, Wis. — the smallest city with a National Football League team (the Packers, of course), and home of iconic Lambeau Field. That’s great news for Minnesotans, as the roving draft has never been closer since its departure from New York in 2015.
From April 24-26 at Lambeau and the neighboring Titletown campus, 32 teams will select college players to join their organizations. The picks will be announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and other special guests. Attendance is projected at 240,000.
But as exciting as watching the picks may be, much of the fun will be partaking in associated activities around Green Bay. And there are plenty.
Kicking off the festivities is the inaugural Taste of the Draft on April 23, modeled after the popular Taste of the NFL on Super Bowl Weekend. Participants will sample Wisconsin’s famous supper club cuisine, curated spirits and, of course, plenty of cheese and dairy products, all while mingling with the chefs, Packers and legendary NFL players.
Once the draft begins on Thursday, the most notable event is the free NFL Draft Experience, celebrating all things football. Here you’ll be able to check out interactive exhibits, take selfies with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, snag autographs and more. Special activities are planned for kids, and everyone will be able to test their football skills by throwing a Hail Mary pass, kicking a field goal and competing in a 40-yard dash.
Make sure to set aside time to wander around the city, as numerous businesses will be offering draft-related specials.
“You can throw a dart anywhere in Green Bay and find someone doing something special for the draft,” says Nick Meisner, vice president of digital marketing and communications at Discover Green Bay.
The Bar, for example, is a sports bar and restaurant offering a Draft Tailgate Experience, as some believe the Packers coined the term “tailgating” in 1919. Patrons can purchase food from a variety of food trucks and listen to live music. All TVs will be tuned to the draft.