The NFL draft is coming to Green Bay. Here’s how to make a road trip out of it.

Toss a football anywhere in Green Bay and you’ll find festivals, activities, food and special beers surrounding the draft.

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
April 16, 2025
A Philadelphia Eagles fan and Green Bay Packers fan pose during the NFL draft in 2024 in Detroit. This year, the draft comes to Green Bay. (Paul Sancya/The Associated Press)

For the first time ever, the NFL draft is coming to Green Bay, Wis. — the smallest city with a National Football League team (the Packers, of course), and home of iconic Lambeau Field. That’s great news for Minnesotans, as the roving draft has never been closer since its departure from New York in 2015.

From April 24-26 at Lambeau and the neighboring Titletown campus, 32 teams will select college players to join their organizations. The picks will be announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and other special guests. Attendance is projected at 240,000.

But as exciting as watching the picks may be, much of the fun will be partaking in associated activities around Green Bay. And there are plenty.

Green Bay's Titletown at dusk. The large hill is used for sledding in the winter; in the summer, it's seating for a movie screen, which sits at the bottom.

Kicking off the festivities is the inaugural Taste of the Draft on April 23, modeled after the popular Taste of the NFL on Super Bowl Weekend. Participants will sample Wisconsin’s famous supper club cuisine, curated spirits and, of course, plenty of cheese and dairy products, all while mingling with the chefs, Packers and legendary NFL players.

Once the draft begins on Thursday, the most notable event is the free NFL Draft Experience, celebrating all things football. Here you’ll be able to check out interactive exhibits, take selfies with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, snag autographs and more. Special activities are planned for kids, and everyone will be able to test their football skills by throwing a Hail Mary pass, kicking a field goal and competing in a 40-yard dash.

Make sure to set aside time to wander around the city, as numerous businesses will be offering draft-related specials.

“You can throw a dart anywhere in Green Bay and find someone doing something special for the draft,” says Nick Meisner, vice president of digital marketing and communications at Discover Green Bay.

The Bar, for example, is a sports bar and restaurant offering a Draft Tailgate Experience, as some believe the Packers coined the term “tailgating” in 1919. Patrons can purchase food from a variety of food trucks and listen to live music. All TVs will be tuned to the draft.

On Friday, the area’s first Booyah Battle will take place. Booyah is a hearty stew, made with chicken or beef and plenty of vegetables, that Belgian immigrants brought to the area more than a century ago. Local chefs will prepare their own versions of booyah for guests to sample, while a polka band plays. Another part of the event is the Kringle Combine, where you can try different flavors of the flaky Danish pastry, which is also Wisconsin’s official pastry.

Stillmank Brewing is pouring Green Bay Draft Beer, a special honey malt lager created for the occasion, while nine other area breweries have teamed up to brew 8th Round Downtown Pale Ale, available throughout the city. 8th Round will be on tap at Draft City Music Fest, with De La Soul, Riverboat Gamblers, Less Than Jake and GZA co-headlining on April 23 and 26 at Leicht Memorial Park.

Tailgate Village in Green Bay's Titletown District.

On the road and around the area

Pad your four-hour drive time to Green Bay so you can make two special Wisconsin stops along the way. O’so Brewing Company in Plover crafted Sacked, a barrel-aged stout, just for the NFL draft. And the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau is presenting “Gridiron Garments,” an exhibit showcasing historic football uniforms.

You’ll also want to explore the area when you’re not enjoying the draft itself. One of locals’ favorite attractions is Bay Beach Amusement Park, opening early this year just for the draft. An iconic destination since 1892, the park features a popular roller coaster, Ferris wheel and other rides. The rides are incredibly inexpensive, costing a mere 25 cents to $1 each.

Across the road, wolves, deer, raptors and more reside at the free Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary. Its nature center offers educational and interactive exhibits, while the property includes about five miles of walking and hiking trails to extend your dip into nature.

In the city’s southern tier, Heritage Hill State Historical Park celebrates Green Bay’s rich history, including its distinction as Wisconsin’s oldest European settlement. Stroll through the living history site and check out a re-created fur-trading area; a replica of Fort Howard, built after the War of 1812 to defend the settlement; a section devoted to the city’s farming history; and a smattering of historic structures, such as a Moravian church.

A few miles from Lambeau Field is the National Railroad Museum, one of the nation’s largest train museums. Two notable pieces of its rolling stock are the Union Pacific #4017 Big Boy locomotive, which extends half a football field and weighs 1.1 million pounds, and a 1920s restored Pullman sleeper car. Train rides are available, taking you on a two-mile journey through the woods and along the Fox River.

North of town, the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is home to more than 90 animal species from around the globe.

Kids enjoy feeding the giraffes, penguins and otters, plus riding the zoo train. The adjacent adventure park features a ropes course, climbing wall, zip line and suspended bridge, allowing you to enjoy an on-foot canopy tour.

Local eats

To dine like a local, head to Sammy’s Pizza, which has been crafting its signature thin-crust pizzas for more than 60 years. They also serve pastas containing house-made Italian sausage.

Kroll’s East opened more than 80 years ago, selling butter burgers, hot dogs, brats and French fries. Over the years the family-owned business added chili, dumpling soup, onion rings and more to the menu, which features mostly homemade dishes.

The Union Hotel & Restaurant in neighboring De Pere is a longtime Wisconsin supper club, serving hand-cut steaks, homemade ham salad on its relish trays and, of course, Wisconsin’s official state cocktail, the Old Fashioned.

Where to stay

Not surprisingly, hotel and lodging options in Green Bay during the draft are already scarce, with available rates at triple or quadruple the usual. Consider broadening your search to areas within an hour’s drive, including Fox Valley communities from Appleton to Oshkosh; Shawano; Manitowoc; or even farther north in Door County.

Melanie Radzicki McManus

For the Minnesota Star Tribune

