The NFL draft is coming to Green Bay. Here’s how to make a road trip out of it.

On Friday, the area’s first Booyah Battle will take place. Booyah is a hearty stew, made with chicken or beef and plenty of vegetables, that Belgian immigrants brought to the area more than a century ago. Local chefs will prepare their own versions of booyah for guests to sample, while a polka band plays. Another part of the event is the Kringle Combine, where you can try different flavors of the flaky Danish pastry, which is also Wisconsin’s official pastry.