Vikings doing their homework with ‘top 30′ visits

The Vikings, like all teams, are allotted 30 visitors to TCO Performance Center before the draft. That group for each team is known as the “top 30,” but don’t mistake that for their top 30 players on the draft board. It just means they want to get a closer look at them for reasons that can range from character to medical.
The top 30 list does not include regional players — or those who played either high school or college in the area, such as the many Gophers prospects or Iowa State offensive tackle Jalen Travis, a DeLaSalle product. There is no limit on regional visitors.
Vikings’ known top 30 visits
Nine reported by the Minnesota Star Tribune, according to league sources.
C Jacob Bayer, Arkansas State
Bayer (6-3, 315 pounds) returned in five months last year after suffering a torn ACL during spring practices. He’s a former two-star recruit who started off at Lamar University, an FCS program. He visited on April 7.
RG/RT Marcus Mbow, Purdue
Mbow (6-4, 303 pounds) started 20 games at right guard and the last 12 games at right tackle for the Boilermakers. He’s projected as a guard in the NFL. “Mbow’s smarts and athleticism should help upgrade an offensive line-needy team that utilizes a [zone]-blocking scheme,” NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote.
DT Warren Brinson, Georgia