Vikings doing their homework with ‘top 30′ visits

Former Oregon star Derrick Harmon and a quartet of Georgia players are among those who’ve repeatedly taken “top 30″ visits to TCO Performance Center.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 17, 2025 at 1:00AM
Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings have hosted at least three running backs for “top 30″ visits at TCO Performance Center ahead of the NFL draft. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Vikings, like all teams, are allotted 30 visitors to TCO Performance Center before the draft. That group for each team is known as the “top 30,” but don’t mistake that for their top 30 players on the draft board. It just means they want to get a closer look at them for reasons that can range from character to medical.

The top 30 list does not include regional players — or those who played either high school or college in the area, such as the many Gophers prospects or Iowa State offensive tackle Jalen Travis, a DeLaSalle product. There is no limit on regional visitors.

Vikings’ known top 30 visits

Nine reported by the Minnesota Star Tribune, according to league sources.

C Jacob Bayer, Arkansas State

Bayer (6-3, 315 pounds) returned in five months last year after suffering a torn ACL during spring practices. He’s a former two-star recruit who started off at Lamar University, an FCS program. He visited on April 7.

RG/RT Marcus Mbow, Purdue

Mbow (6-4, 303 pounds) started 20 games at right guard and the last 12 games at right tackle for the Boilermakers. He’s projected as a guard in the NFL. “Mbow’s smarts and athleticism should help upgrade an offensive line-needy team that utilizes a [zone]-blocking scheme,” NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote.

DT Warren Brinson, Georgia

Brinson (6-5, 315 pounds) visited on April 6 after appearing in 59 games over five seasons for the Bulldogs. He’s a former four-star recruit who started just eight games in a loaded D-line group.

DT Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

Stackhouse (6-4, 327 pounds) was among at least four Bulldogs who came to TCO Performance Center this month. He’s the type of run-stopping anchor the Vikings have lacked.

DB Zion Childress, Kentucky

Childress (5-10, 183 pounds) was a two-time team captain at Kentucky, where he was an in-the-box safety who aligned at multiple positions.

TE Ben Yurosek, Georgia

Yurosek (6-4, 242 pounds) transferred from Stanford, where his career-high 658 yards came as a sophomore in 2021. He was among the large group of visitors on April 7.

TE Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse

Gadsden (6-5, 243 pounds), the son of the former Dolphins receiver, played football growing up in South Florida with Vikings edge rusher Dallas Turner.

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Arizona

Croskey-Merritt (5-10, 206 pounds) was among at least three running backs in the Vikings’ top 30. After running for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns for New Mexico in 2023, he was limited to just one game for Arizona last season because of eligibility issues.

RB Brashard Smith, SMU

Smith (5-10, 194 pounds) had a breakout season for the Mustangs after transferring from Miami, running for a career-high 1,332 yards and 14 touchdowns last fall.

Five others have reportedly visited, according to NFL Media, Fox Sports and the Draft Network.

DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon

Harmon (6-4, 313 pounds) is one of the top interior defenders in what’s considered a deep class at the position. The Michigan State transfer also met with the Vikings at the NFL scouting combine. He starred last season at Oregon, where he led all FBS interior defenders with 49 QB pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia

Ingram-Dawkins (6-5, 276 pounds) has the size and athleticism, tying for the fastest 10-yard split among defensive tackles at this year’s combine at just 1.69 seconds, that can’t be coached.

CB Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina

Revel (6-2, 194 pounds) was considered one of the top corners in this year’s class when he went down with a torn ACL in September. He had two picks in three games before his season-ending knee injury.

OL Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona

Savaiinaea (6-4, 324 pounds) was a team captain last season and a three-time conference honorable mention after starting 36 games at three different positions: right guard, right tackle and left tackle.

RB Kalel Mullings, Michigan

Mullings (6-1, 226 pounds) is a bulldozer of a back who led the Wolverines with 948 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns after Blake Corum left town.

Emily Leiker of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

