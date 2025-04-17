Allowing nine sacks in the wild-card playoff loss to the Rams made it obvious, but the Vikings’ need for offensive line upgrades was well known within the organization before January. They’d tired of searching for answers to interior pressure that overwhelmed the middle of their line and had planned to spend big this spring in an effort to fix the line of scrimmage. They were still in the middle of a bidding war for Will Fries when they signed his Colts teammate Ryan Kelly; the center immediately joined the recruiting effort for the Indianapolis guard, who agreed to a five-year, $87.7 million deal with the team the next day. The two interior linemen should bring the physical presence the Vikings need, but there could still be a push to round out the group with another guard.