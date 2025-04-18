This is the fourth in a series of previews for the Vikings’ biggest needs in the NFL draft, which begins April 24. Today: Defensive linemen.
Vikings’ outlook
The Vikings’ free-agency spending spree added two decorated veteran starters with proven interior pass rushing skills to a three-man line that includes respected core defender Harrison Phillips. That’s the great news. The hold-your-breath news is Javon Hargrave, 32, and Jonathan Allen, 30, are fall, not spring, chickens coming off injuries that cost Hargrave 14 games and Allen nine games in 2024. Also, by nature of the position, these big fellas aren’t high-snap performers. Allen played 59% of Washington’s defensive snaps in his eight games while Hargrave played 64% of San Francisco’s defensive snaps in his three games. And even the durable Phillips, 29, played an appropriate 59% of the Vikings’ defensive snaps in his 17 regular-season starts. In other words, these stars need backup.
Free agency reduced the five-alarm need, for sure. But a need for depth and future starters still exists at a position that relies heavily on quality backups who can play about 40% of the defensive snaps. The cupboard isn’t completely bare behind the starters. Jalen Redmond, 26, a former UFLer from the Arlington Renegades, was a prime example of overlooked NFL-quality talent that slips through the cracks on draft day. His future is bright after playing 13 games with two starts in his NFL debut with the Vikings last season. Levi Drake Rodriguez, a small-school seventh-round selection a year ago, is a quick-twitch big man prospect to keep an eye on, too. And Taki Taimani, a priority undrafted free agent last year, is another player the coaches are still high on.
Three names to know
Kenneth Grant, Michigan: In a perfect Purple scenario, Mason Graham, Grant’s linemate, would take a Randy Moss-like tumble from top five to 24. That’s unlikely, so Grant might be a more realistic wish-list option. He’s a 6-3, 339-pound nose tackle with quickness and, according to Pro Football Focus, a run defense rating that ranked in the 90th percentile in college football a year ago.
Derrick Harmon, Oregon: A popular option among the internet’s bazillion mock drafts, the 6-5, 313-pound Harmon has the size and pass-rushing skills teams look for in first-round defensive tackles. The eyeballs say he can get to the quarterback. PFF backs that up by saying Harmon’s 17.6% win rate ranked among the 99th percentile in college football in 2024.
Tyleik Williams, Ohio State: Let’s keep it in the Big Ten and turn to the team that didn’t win the conference, but did win the national title thanks to players like the 6-3, 334-pound Williams. PFF says he was a top-five run defender in college football. And how ‘bout this strength from NFL.com: “Girthy lower body with big, meaty hands.”
One sleeper
Thor Griffith, Louisville: If Rick Spielman can spend a sixth-round pick on a German Football League receiver named Moritz Bohringer in 2016, maybe Kwesi Adofo-Mensah can at least take a peek at a 6-2, 320-pound Day 3 prospect named Thor in the late rounds this year. Bohringer never played college football or in the NFL, for that matter. Thor is a powerful gap-clogging nose tackle who was excellent for three seasons at Harvard and another year at Louisville. Vikings? Thor? The story writes itself.
