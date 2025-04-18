Free agency reduced the five-alarm need, for sure. But a need for depth and future starters still exists at a position that relies heavily on quality backups who can play about 40% of the defensive snaps. The cupboard isn’t completely bare behind the starters. Jalen Redmond, 26, a former UFLer from the Arlington Renegades, was a prime example of overlooked NFL-quality talent that slips through the cracks on draft day. His future is bright after playing 13 games with two starts in his NFL debut with the Vikings last season. Levi Drake Rodriguez, a small-school seventh-round selection a year ago, is a quick-twitch big man prospect to keep an eye on, too. And Taki Taimani, a priority undrafted free agent last year, is another player the coaches are still high on.