“In some sense, it’s an insurance product, right?” Adofo-Mensah said of free agency. “It is a unique thing where you’re paying, but you’re paying for known versus the unknown. But where that’s hard is — you’re never one or two players away — but what if that unknown [draft pick] is the difference between you being the team that you thought you could be versus not? It’s a fascinating argument. When I’m not doing this one day, I’ll go be an economics professor, maybe I’ll work on some equations, and we’ll talk about it in that space. But ultimately, that is the conversation that we have. You don’t look at these moves in a vacuum. You look at your team in this holistic sense — what’s in that room and say, ‘If this player who is a more of an unknown hits, what does that mean [for your team]? And then what does that mean I want to have around that player, in terms of certainty versus uncertainty? I’m going to come up here and tell you to say that I’ve cracked the code, but I would say that those are the conversations we have.”