Vikings trade guard Ed Ingram to the Texans after adding free agents to offensive line

After signing center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries this week, the Vikings traded away an offensive lineman Thursday afternoon.
They’re sending guard Ed Ingram to the Texans in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
Ingram was the No. 59 overall pick by the Vikings in the 2022 NFL draft but lost his starting job during the 2024 season. He was set to count $5.2 million against the Vikings' cap space this year.
The Texans have been rebuilding their offensive line during free agency, also signing guard Laken Tomlinson from the Seahawks. In 2024, the Texans gave up 54 sacks on quarterback C.J. Stroud, tying for third-most in the league.
Ingram appeared in 48 total games through three seasons with the Vikings, starting 41 of those. He did not finish a season with above a 59.5% overall offensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus.
Ingram was one of the last remaining players from the Vikings' 2022 draft class. The others are linebacker Brian Asamoah II, running back Ty Chandler and wide receiver Jalen Nailor.
Ingram is the third pick from that class to be traded. Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. was traded last year for cornerback Nahshon Wright; offensive tackle Vederian Lowe was traded for a 2024 sixth-round pick in 2023.
Seahawks declare ‘Darnold Day’
Former Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold officially signed his three-year, $100.5-million contract with the Seahawks on Thursday.
Darnold will continue to wear the number 14. Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who’d worn the number for Seattle for six seasons, was traded to the Steelers this week.
At his introductory news conference — wearing a flannel appropriate for his new city — Darnold said he’d been looking at “all possibilities” when asked if how heavily he considered returning to the Vikings.
“I think Sam’s best days are ahead of him,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said.
Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed reporting.
