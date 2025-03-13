Vikings and safety Harrison Smith strike a deal for his 14th season

He decided to give it at least one more year in Minnesota, though, after taking some time to contemplate his future with his family this offseason, and agreed to a new deal on the first day of free agency. He was under contract for 2025, with a league minimum base salary of $1.255 million, but he would have had a $25 million base salary for 2026 become fully guaranteed if he were on the Vikings' roster by this weekend. The terms of the old deal, in other words, were a placeholder that would force both Smith and the Vikings to make a decision on his future early in the offseason. On Wednesday night, the two sides agreed to rip up those terms in favor of a new deal for 2025.