The new NFL year officially has begun, and the quarterback carousel keeps churning, though the machinery is beginning to creak.
Vikings still without a veteran QB as Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson take their time to decide where to go
The top two free-agent quarterbacks appear in no rush to pick their 2025 homes, with five teams left with notable starting or backup QB needs.
Two of its most tenured riders still are taking spins, causing the whole ride to begin to slow down. Neither Aaron Rodgers nor Russell Wilson have agreed to terms with teams as of Wednesday evening and don’t seem close to doing so.
Rodgers, 41, officially was released by the Jets on Wednesday; he’d been informed Feb. 13 that he would not return to the franchise after two seasons.
He is increasingly being linked to the Steelers job, which Wilson shared last season with Justin Fields — who will replace Rodgers on the Jets.
But Rodgers is also in the mix for the Giants, and he has been talked about as a possibility for the Vikings.
A Rodgers signing would change the tenor around J.J. McCarthy’s rise to starter; as a four-time MVP and a Super Bowl champion, he’d add a heat that most of the other available free agent QBs would not.
Retired Vikings quarterback Brett Favre endorsed a Rodgers-to-Minnesota move — which many have pointed out would continue Rodgers' mirror of Favre’s own career path — during an appearance on Fox News' “The Will Cain Show” on Wednesday.
“By all means, sign with them. They got a really good football team,” Favre said. “They’re loaded at pretty much every position. They made it to the playoffs last year. They got a tremendous fan base, much like the Packers. If you get the opportunity, that’s a good place to win. Of course, you gotta play the Packers then.”
The 36-year-old Wilson, meanwhile, will reportedly will visit the Browns and Giants this week.
Both teams have top-3 selections in the NFL draft in April and already have made free agency quarterback moves, but they seem to be looking to add a veteran to their mix. The Giants retained backup Tommy DeVito on a one-year, $1 million deal; the Browns traded to acquire Eagles backup Kenny Pickett.
There is no immediate timeline for Rodgers or Wilson to make decisions on where they’ll spend the 2025 season.
Two lower-level backup options did go off the board Wednesday: Marcus Mariota, who re-signed as the No. 2 to Jayden Daniels in Washington, and Jacoby Brissett, who’s expected to sign with Arizona.
Largely, the teams still looking for starting or supplementary quarterbacks are either in the mix for Rodgers and Wilson or seem to be waiting for those moves to shake out.
The Titans, who have the No. 1 pick in a QB-weak draft, also are looking to supplant or add competition for third-year QB Will Levis.
Only two teams will land the last of the upper-tier free agent quarterback talent, but the rest — likely including the Vikings — have a respectable crop of players to turn to for their needs.
A look at a few:
- Joe Flacco, 41, started 11 games and appeared in 13 over the past two seasons with the Browns and Colts. He’s a peer to Wilson and Rodgers but has adjusted well to being a backup in recent years and won the AP’s Comeback Player of the Year for the 2023 season for his efforts at the end of the Browns' season.
- Drew Lock, 28, ended up in a sticky situation with the Giants when they initially elevated Tommy DeVito to start over him after Daniel Jones was benched. The former second-round pick who started his career in Denver still appeared in eight games in his only season with New York, starting five.
- Mac Jones, 26, started seven games for Jacksonville this past season while starter Trevor Lawrence was out with a shoulder injury. He went 18-24 in his three seasons as the Patriots' starter after being drafted No. 15 overall in 2021.
Until a Rodgers or Wilson signing greases the gears on this year’s QB carousel, though, it seems the spinning will remain slow.
