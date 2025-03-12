The first two days of NFL free agency have revealed many things about the Vikings' 2025 plan, but perhaps the most intriguing one is the faith they appear to be putting in second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
RandBall: Four more moves the Vikings can make to help J.J. McCarthy succeed
The Vikings are off to a good start in free agency, both with the players they have added and the plan they have activated. Now it’s time to make it great with these moves.
Sam Darnold walked out the door to Seattle in a move that was expected but that also revealed a truth: For the price the Seahawks paid ($100 million, including $55 million guaranteed over three years), the Vikings could have made it work with Darnold and still made several other upgrades.
But they let him go, then watched Daniel Jones sign a one-year, $14 million deal to compete for a job in Indianapolis. If Jones thought he could win playing time in Minnesota, it stands to reason he might have stayed.
Instead, with backup Nick Mullens also leaving for Jacksonville, a QB room that was crowded with five NFL passers, including three with considerable experience, at the end of last year is down to just two inexperienced QBs: McCarthy and Brett Rypien.
The deck appears cleared for McCarthy to be a starter in Year 2, and the Vikings have already made a handful of moves to help him succeed. Among them: signing two quality veteran offensive linemen and resigning dependable running back Aaron Jones, which I talked about on Wednesday’s Daily Delivery podcast.
In this space, let’s consider four more moves the Vikings could make to help McCarthy next season:
- Sign one more offensive lineman: Tom Linnemann, a very good friend and former St. John’s quarterback, told me years ago that pressure up the middle is the hardest thing for a QB. Your field of vision is obscured and it’s harder to simply slide forward or to the side in the pocket, as is often possible with edge pressure. Middle pressure sunk the Vikings in their two biggest games last season, and that was with Darnold, a veteran QB. Adding one more dependable guard to solidify all five starting line spots would be huge for McCarthy’s comfort.
- Sign a capable quarterback who can start games but who is a clear No. 2: Bringing back Darnold would have meant McCarthy was certainly sitting at least one more season (if not potentially a trade candidate). Bringing back Jones might have created tension given that Jones has started 69 games in his six seasons since being drafted. The Vikings should be looking for a QB more in the mold of Marcus Mariota — someone who can win games in a pinch but who has transitioned into being a backup QB — so McCarthy can develop without always looking over his shoulder.
- Acquire Cooper Kupp: The Vikings boast an enviable pass-catching trio already with receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison plus tight end T.J. Hockenson. Adding Kupp, who might be released by the Rams if he isn’t traded, would make the offense that much more dynamic and give McCarthy a security blanket on shorter routes.
- Draft a running back: A good running game is a young quarterback’s best friend. Bringing back Jones was important given his skill level, blocking ability and leadership. But at some point there needs to be a succession plan beyond “let’s trade for Cam Akers again.” There should be quality running backs available in the draft, even in the fifth-round for the pick-strapped Vikings. They should take one.
