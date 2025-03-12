Five extra points: Vikings fans should trust what Kevin O’Connell, Brian Flores can do with this roster

Signing Jones as this year’s version of the Darnold resurrection would have been ideal. But the Colts offered something Jones couldn’t pass up. And it had little to do with money. Jones will make only $14 million for one year. What the Colts offered was a better shot to start, thanks to their instability and sense of urgency in a very impatient league. The 22-year-old McCarthy’s slate is clean, his future unclouded and supported by the fact he was hand-picked 10th overall by KO the QB Whisperer. The future of Indy’s 22-year-old QB, Anthony Richardson, the fourth overall pick in 2023, is murky. In a way you’d expect from an injury-prone youngster who has seemed overwhelmed while completing an abysmal 50.6% of his passes while playing in only 15 of 34 games. And coach Shane Steichen, 17-17 in two seasons, is on a hot seat that’s likely going to make him cling to Jones.