Analysis: Vikings stay the course, letting Sam Darnold leave and pointing toward J.J. McCarthy

It meant the Vikings would have a new starting quarterback in 2024: either Sam Darnold, whom they signed to a one-year contract hours later, or the passer they planned to draft in the first round in April (which became Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy). It also meant that the Vikings, when given the choice between a costly route to certainty and a more daring path to an open-ended future, chose the latter. They made Cousins a modest offer to return, knowing he might look elsewhere because of the looming possibility they would draft his successor, and wished him well as he pursued a $180 million deal on the open market.