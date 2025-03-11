The Vikings seem to be trolling the more gullible members of the national media.
Souhan: Vikings have signed an Aaron and a Rodgers, but thankfully not Aaron Rodgers
Keeping Aaron Jones in the backfield was a good move for the Vikings, but now what do they do about the backup position?
Talking heads reported that the Vikings were negotiating with Sam Darnold. Monday, he agreed to a deal with Seattle for three years and $100.5 million — or about $90.5 million more than the Vikings would have given him, had they even wanted to make an offer.
Talking heads claimed that the Vikings were interested in signing Aaron Rodgers.
They were almost right.
The Vikings wanted Aaron. And Rodgers. Just not Aaron Rodgers.
They have signed a former Packer named Aaron — running back Aaron Jones.
They have signed a Rodgers — Isaiah Rodgers, who was a backup cornerback for the Eagles last year.
That’s as close as the Vikings should get to Aaron Rodgers, who seems to be spending the twilight of his career auditioning for a particularly ridiculous season of “White Lotus.”
The Vikings were always going to try to keep Jones. They were never going to sign Aaron Rodgers.
They want a quarterback who can be a bridge, not a roadblock.
As dissimilar as Rodgers and Darnold are, they would have presented the same problem for a franchise looking for a short-term quarterback who can play either if J.J. McCarthy isn’t ready for opening day, or if McCarthy is injured.
Think about it this way: If Rodgers or Darnold had started the season as the starting quarterback, and played well, what would Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell have done when he was ready to insert McCarthy?
Rodgers wouldn’t bow out graciously to make way for an unproven player.
Darnold wouldn’t want to bow out graciously if he were winning games and had a gaudy winning percentage as the Vikings starter.
Both would be capable of dividing the locker room — Rodgers because of his accomplishments and ego, Darnold because he built so many good relationships with Vikings players in 2024.
Either way, it would be a mess. Which is why Darnold and Rodgers will be playing elsewhere next year.
So let’s get back to actual news. Here’s a recap of what has happened in NFL free agency, and what might be ahead, from a Vikings-centric perspective:
Aaron Jones returning: Jones is a quality signing for the Vikings not because he offers incredible upside, but because he fits this offense, and his presence prevents them from squandering a high draft choice or major free-agent money to fill the position.
The real question is whether the Vikings will be satisfied with Ty Chandler or Cam Akers as Jones’ backup, or whether they will want to upgrade that position, probably at a low cost.
Darnold to Seattle: Darnold capitalized on what might have been his last chance to land a large contract, meaning he will be able to expand his collection of trucker hats.
He’s also leaving a franchise with a great offensive coach, in Kevin O’Connell, and excellent receivers, for a franchise that has one standout receiver and no one quite like O’Connell.
Good luck, Sam.
Aaron Rodgers might sign with Pittsburgh: This is an intriguing match. But what were NFL analysts saying last year? That Rodgers could be the missing piece for the Jets, who had a stacked roster but no quarterback.
Now Rodgers is a year older, and the Steelers play in one of the best divisions in football. Would this marriage end any better than the one between Rodgers and the Jets?
Davante Adams to the Rams: By the end of last season, the Rams were one of the five best teams in the NFL. Now they are replacing the battered Cooper Kupp with one of the best receivers in the game, and aligning Adams with Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua. Look out, NFC.
D.K. Metcalf to the Steelers: Metcalf and George Pickens give the Steelers a dynamic pair of receivers. Are they good enough to elevate Rodgers’ play, if Rodgers signs with Pittsburgh?
Cam Bynum leaves for Indy: Great guy, clutch player, excellent choreographer, just not someone in whom the Vikings should have invested heavily.
Daniel Jones sticks with Vikings? A year ago, Jones was considered a far superior quarterback than Darnold. He might still be. He would be the ideal bridge, if the Vikings can sign him.
