NEW ORLEANS — Four Vikings are finalists for eight of the NFL’s most prestigious awards, which will be presented Thursday night at the NFL Honors ceremony at the site of Super Bowl LIX.
Live: Vikings' Kevin O’Connell, Sam Darnold among finalists for top NFL awards
Head coach Kevin O’Connell is considered the favorite for Coach of the Year, while quarterback Sam Darnold is up for Comeback Player of the Year, defensive coordinator Brian Flores is a finalist for Assistant Coach of the Year and fullback C.J. Ham is the Vikings' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
The awards are coordinated by the Associated Press and voted on by 50 members of the media from around the country, including this reporter. Ballots were turned in before the playoffs began.
The 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will also be announced Thursday night. Former Vikings defensive end Jared Allen is among the 15 modern-era finalists for the fifth year in a row.
The red carpet show will begin at 7 p.m. Central time on NFL Network, followed by the award ceremony at 8 p.m. on FOX and NFL Network.
During the broadcast, the awards are scheduled to be presented in the following order (AP Assistant Coach of the Year will be presented during the red carpet show):
- AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
- AP Offensive Player of the Year
- AP Defensive Player of the Year
- AP Comeback Player of the Year
- AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025
- AP Coach of the Year
- AP Most Valuable Player
- Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
Here is Mark Craig’s live report from the NFL Honors show. Check back often for updates from New Orleans:
