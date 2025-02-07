Jared Allen, famed edge rusher who didn’t stop there for the Vikings, is elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

With Thursday’s prime-time NFL Honors show as his glitzy backdrop, Allen’s recognition as one of the most relentless edge rushers in league history finally arrived when the former Viking bolted across the stage inside the Saenger Theater as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s four-person Class of 2025. The sheer joy and exhale of exhaustion comes in Allen’s fifth year of eligibility, fifth year as a finalist and one year after he admitted to being “hugely disappointed and shocked” by a selection process that had left the four-time first-team All-Pro hanging as peers at his position leapfrogged him in fewer years of eligibility.