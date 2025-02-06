Vikings’ C.J. Ham for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year? His hometown of Duluth is rooting for him.

The Man of the Year Award is given annually to a player who is successful on the field and also contributes to his community. Each team in the league picks a nominee. The winner gets $265,000 for the charity of his choice; all 32 nominees get up to $55,000. This year’s winner will be announced during NFL Honors at 8 p.m. Thursday on Fox and the NFL Network. It is the NFL’s most prestigious such honor.