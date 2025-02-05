Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy had positive news to share Tuesday during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.”
Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy says injury recovery is ahead of schedule as he counts down days to OTAs
Asked by Eisen if it would be fair to call his recovery from a torn meniscus ahead of schedule, McCarthy said that would be “very fair.”
It’s the first time McCarthy has spoken publicly about his recovery since September. Following the conclusion of the Vikings’ season, head coach Kevin O’Connell said McCarthy was back to on-field workouts and “right where we hoped he would be at this point.”
McCarthy admitted spending the season on the sideline was hard – especially after leading Michigan on a 15-0 run ending with a national championship win in 2024 – but called it an “invaluable experience.”
McCarthy’s right knee injury was announced Aug. 14, just days after he threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 11 completions in the Vikings’ 24-23 preseason win against the Raiders. He had a surgery to fully repair the tear that month and then an additional one to relieve swelling in November.
“I’m feeling fantastic,” McCarthy said. “Couldn’t be in a better spot mentally, physically, spiritually. We’re just continuing to stack days at this point. Around 67 days ‘til OTAs. We’ve got a lot of time, but not a lot of time to waste.”
How McCarthy’s recovery continues to progress is just one factor in the decision that’s become one of the most talked about in the early portion of the NFL’s offseason: Who will be the Vikings starting quarterback in 2025?
McCarthy, drafted 10th overall in last year’s draft, would offer the Vikings a young, fresh start and could kick start a new era with increased long-term stability at one of the game’s most vital positions.
Sam Darnold was signed only to a one-year, $10 million contract last spring when he came to Minnesota from San Francisco but led the Vikings to an unexpected 14-4 finish that includes a playoff loss to the Rams. He will be a free agent in March unless the Vikings choose to use the franchise tag on him.
Daniel Jones could also be in the mix, as he was added to the practice squad in November after requesting to be released from the Giants when they benched him. The Vikings elevated Jones to the active roster for the playoffs and could re-sign him in free agency for a cheaper deal than what bringing back Darnold would likely require.
Neither O’Connell nor Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah committed to a specific path forward at QB in their postseason comments in mid-January.
McCarthy referred to the decision as “certainly above his pay grade” and said his conversations with O’Connell have centered only around wanting the best for the Vikings.
“All I can ask for is a fair opportunity. That’s the one thing I feel like everybody’s given, and it’s fundamental,” McCarthy said. “When money gets involved, things get complicated and reps get skewed and there’s different things that come into the whole ‘political’ world that everyone talks about.”
“But I really just have to focus on controlling what I can control. My feelings don’t matter. I’m not getting any grace. There’s no sympathy. This is the big leagues. Just being able to approach it with a steadfast, narrow, tunnel vision on just the task at hand … that gives me the most peace of mind through all this.”
