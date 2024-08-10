The Vikings’ 10-game preseason losing streak is over.
What we learned from the Vikings’ 24-23 preseason win over the Raiders
Rookies J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner delivered some early highlights, while cornerback remained a concern.
They won an exhibition game for the first time since 2019, beating the Raiders 24-23 on a 37-yard field goal by rookie kicker Will Reichard as time ran out. Kevin O’Connell, winless in his six preseason games as Vikings coach before Saturday, joked this week about how he’d like to win one; he successfully challenged an incomplete pass call and used all three of his timeouts in the fourth quarter to get the ball back for Jaren Hall, who directed the drive for Reichard’s winning score.
Here’s a look at some of the things we learned from the Vikings’ preseason opener.
1. After rookie moment, J.J. McCarthy looks the part.
The Vikings have been consistent about their plan at quarterback; Sam Darnold, who got his first start on Saturday, is in line to be the starter at the beginning of the regular season. Darnold went 4-for-8 for 59 yards and fit an impressive throw over leaping linebacker Robert Spillane to hit Jalen Nailor for 27 yards on a dig route. Darnold’s fourth-down throw to Nailor was broken up in the end zone on the Vikings’ opening drive, but he looked solid on the team’s first possession before leaving the game.
None of that, however, is likely to curtail Vikings fans’ excitement about McCarthy, who went 11 of 18 for 188 yards and threw two deep touchdown passes that will live on as preseason highlight fodder for days. He showed the impressive downfield accuracy he’s flashed throughout training camp on a 45-yard score to Trishton Jackson, dropping the pass into Jackson’s arms as Justin Jefferson (who was miked up for the third quarter of the Vikings’ TV broadcast) galloped down the sideline celebrating.
Then, McCarthy took advantage of a busted Raiders coverage, hitting an open Trent Sherfield Sr. for a 33-yard touchdown after a play fake voided the deep middle of the field. The play came after he found Jackson for a 10-yard gain on fourth-and-1. McCarthy also set up his first score with a 15-yard completion to tight end Nick Muse on a third-and-9.
He scrambled for a first down on a third-and-5 in the second quarter, hit Jackson for 24 yards while absorbing a shot from Amari Burney, and stepped up in the pocket before throwing an 18-yard strike to Jalen Nailor for his first completion.
That drive ended with an interception after McCarthy threw an ill-advised pass for Jackson while being flushed to his right by Spillane, who bowled over Kene Nwangwu on a blitz. It was a rookie moment for McCarthy, who went to the sideline for a quick debrief with O’Connell after the pass. But the rookie rebounded quickly enough, and made enough plays after the interception, that the Vikings could feel good about his debut.
2. Dallas Turner shows up early.
Turner, the Vikings’ second first-round pick, got the start at edge rusher with Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel out because of injuries, and needed little time to flash one of his best attributes as a pass rusher. He pressured Aidan O’Connell’s blind side on a third down, and forced a Raiders field goal three plays later when he dipped his shoulder to get around former first-round pick Kolton Miller on a speed rush. Even when the Vikings get Greenard and Van Ginkel back in the lineup, they are likely to use Turner and Pat Jones II in plenty of packages. Turner’s early showing suggested he can be a valuable piece of what should be a deeper pass rush group in 2024, and it seems likely his role will only grow.
3. Run game shows promising signs.
Through his first three NFL seasons, Nwangwu has spent most of his time as a kick returner, seeing little time as a running back. His struggles in pass protection against Spillane on McCarthy’s interception showed one of the areas he still needs to improve, but on the Vikings’ next drive, he delivered a reminder of why he could become a weapon on offense. Given a big hole on the right side after a Raiders linebacker appeared to try slipping under a block, Nwangwu surged through the defense and broke away for a 48-yard score in the second quarter to cut the Raiders’ lead to 10-7.
The play elevated the Vikings’ rushing average to 6.7 yards per carry on Saturday, but they opened space for Ty Chandler in the middle of the field before the running back bounced to the right. The Vikings have struggled to run the ball in the red zone under O’Connell; Chandler’s 1-yard run from the Raiders’ 3 provided a reminder on the opening drive.
4. Vikings might continue their shopping spree at corner.
After trading for Nahshon Wright on Friday, the Vikings have added five defensive backs since the start of training camp, with four of them cornerbacks. They are reportedly set to visit with former Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore on Sunday; their first preseason game provided further evidence why they haven’t stopped looking for help.
Jay Ward, who was drafted as a safety last year but started his college career as a cornerback, has been lining up at corner due to a spate of injuries in training camp, and saw playing time there again on Saturday. He lined up in press man coverage against Tre Tucker, who used his deep speed to beat Ward for 44 yards on a third-down shot from Gardner Minshew, who also hit DJ Turner for a 20-yard score near the pylon before Theo Jackson could get over in coverage.
