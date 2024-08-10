What we learned from the Vikings’ 24-23 preseason win over the Raiders

Turner, the Vikings’ second first-round pick, got the start at edge rusher with Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel out because of injuries, and needed little time to flash one of his best attributes as a pass rusher. He pressured Aidan O’Connell’s blind side on a third down, and forced a Raiders field goal three plays later when he dipped his shoulder to get around former first-round pick Kolton Miller on a speed rush. Even when the Vikings get Greenard and Van Ginkel back in the lineup, they are likely to use Turner and Pat Jones II in plenty of packages. Turner’s early showing suggested he can be a valuable piece of what should be a deeper pass rush group in 2024, and it seems likely his role will only grow.