Readers Write: The new pope, viral Rochester video, immigration

Under this provision of the law, which sunset on April 30, 2021, if you paid an extra $1,000, you could stay here in the U.S. and apply for a green card based on marriage to a U.S. citizen, for example, rather than having to depart, which triggered (and still does trigger) a 10-year bar before you can re-enter to rejoin your family (if you entered illegally and have been in the U.S. for one year or longer), unless you qualify for a waiver in the government’s discretion.