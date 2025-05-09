Readers Write: The new pope, viral Rochester video, immigration

•••
The Roman Catholic cardinals used their ecclesiastical ballots to elect an American to be the new pope (“A first: Pope from U.S.,” front page, May 9). President Donald Trump may claim it as a victory and proof of American superiority. But I feel the cardinals voted for the pope, who chose the name Leo XIV, with the purpose of challenging Trump to become more Christian in executing his office as the president of the United States.
Leo XIII was famous for writing about the exploited, the immigrant and the political refugee. It is possible the cardinals chose an American to be pope to strengthen the voice coming from Vatican City. The early commentators are saying Leo XIV will continue the environmental views of Pope Francis. He will continue to be a voice for the poor. He will continue the call for justice at all levels of society.
I am excited to see a man from Chicago rise to be pope. Not because we are so proud, but because we will have to listen to an American call for us to be more humble.
Larry Kiewel, St. Peter, Minn.
•••
How embarrassing! As newly elected Pope Leo XIV waved from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, a conga line of Americans snaked its way through the cheering crowd yelling over and over: “U.S.A.! U.S.A.!” While indeed noteworthy that Pope Leo is the first American to be elected pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, raucously tooting the American horn seems to miss the point. Pope Leo XIV is not America’s pope; he belongs to every nation under God. That’s something worth celebrating!