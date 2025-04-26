Readers Write: Ableism, disability service cuts

First, the association between autism and vaccines has been disproved many times over and it is outright harmful to the health and well-being of our children to perpetuate this myth. Second, his recent statements that autism keeps children from carrying on in society and having fulfilling lives, and that kids with autism will never pay taxes, hold a job, play sports or participate in the arts is stunningly untrue! I am so grateful to have lived with and to know many extremely talented, productive and frankly gifted children and adults with autism. They are artists, musicians, scientists, athletes, teachers, lawyers, bankers, administrators, actors, doctors, composers and on and on, and yes, they do pay taxes.