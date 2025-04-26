Readers Write

Readers Write: Ableism, disability service cuts

Has Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ever actually met anyone with autism?

April 26, 2025
Jalina, Lorenzo and Lucia Bachmeier, who have autism, play in their Eagan home on May 30, 2024. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

As a former special education teacher, I feel compelled to speak out after hearing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent comments on autism. His words weren’t just inaccurate — they were dehumanizing. To say of autistic individuals, “These are kids who will never pay taxes; they’ll never hold a job; they’ll never play baseball; they’ll never write a poem; they’ll never go out on a date ...” is not only factually wrong — it’s an affront to the dignity of every child and adult on the spectrum, and to the families and educators who love and support them.

Autism is not a tragedy. It’s a different way of experiencing and engaging with the world. I have worked with countless students on the spectrum — some verbal, some nonverbal, some who needed significant support, others who thrived independently. Every single one had value. Every single one taught me something about intelligence, resilience and joy. Painting all autistic individuals with the same, bleak brush reinforces harmful stigma and ignores the vast diversity of the spectrum. It also dishonors those working tirelessly for inclusion, understanding and opportunity.

Mr. Kennedy, I invite you to spend time with actual autistic individuals and their families. Sit with special educators. Visit a classroom. Listen — really listen. Because your words matter. And right now, they’re hurting people. We deserve leaders who speak with compassion and accuracy — not fear and distortion.

Jane White Schneeweis, Mahtomedi

I am appalled daily by the ruthless and tyrannical destruction of our democracy by this administration. It is difficult to keep abreast of and respond to all that is being destroyed, however, as a retired special educator and autism specialist who has worked with and advocated for individuals with autism and other disabilities since the early 1980s; as the mother of a child with Down syndrome and autism; as well as an aunt, great aunt, cousin, coworker and friend of many individuals with autism, I cannot let the offensively inaccurate statements about autistic individuals made by the secretary of health, appointed by this administration, go unchallenged.

First, the association between autism and vaccines has been disproved many times over and it is outright harmful to the health and well-being of our children to perpetuate this myth. Second, his recent statements that autism keeps children from carrying on in society and having fulfilling lives, and that kids with autism will never pay taxes, hold a job, play sports or participate in the arts is stunningly untrue! I am so grateful to have lived with and to know many extremely talented, productive and frankly gifted children and adults with autism. They are artists, musicians, scientists, athletes, teachers, lawyers, bankers, administrators, actors, doctors, composers and on and on, and yes, they do pay taxes.

Kennedy is now proposing a registry of individuals with autism. When will the inhumanity stop? My son with Down syndrome and autism has more empathy and compassion than many so-called “neurotypical” individuals in this administration seem to have. Kennedy must be stopped in his promoting of outrageous and false information about autism and the many individuals with autism who are living fulfilling and productive lives. “Be done,” as my son would say!

Anne Harrington, Minneapolis

HUMAN SERVICES CUTS

Don’t walk back our progress

The Minnesota House and Senate are quietly trying to reinstate parental fees for disabled children on medical assistance and disability waivers through the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act. Disability advocates worked tirelessly for years to eliminate the parental fees. Under the current proposal, fees would be reinstated for families with children enrolled in Medical Assistance under TEFRA, specifically those with incomes at or above 675% of the federal poverty guidelines. Although we know over time the threshold will continue to lower, the same way it did before they were previously eliminated.

While the adjusted gross income level may appear high on paper, many families in this bracket are still struggling to stay afloat. Mortgage or rent payments, utility bills, car loans, student loans, medical bills, gas, groceries and the overall cost of living have all skyrocketed. Reintroducing these fees is not just unfair, it’s effectively a tax on disabled children, punishing them simply because their parents earn more.

These families already pay state and federal taxes that fund Medical Assistance and disability waivers. Asking them to pay even more just because they make a certain income and have a child with a disability is wrong. These fees create a barrier to care, and many families may be forced to drop their children from Medical Assistance or disability waiver programs because they simply can’t afford the added cost. This means children with significant needs will go without critical therapies and supports, not because their families don’t care, but because they’re being priced out of the very system meant to help them.

I know this firsthand. When parental fees were previously in place, my family was one of those who could not afford to pay them. We had to remove our daughter from Medical Assistance and disability waivers, and as a result, she lost out on two years of therapies and services that our private insurance did not cover. Those were critical years for her development, and I carry that guilt to this day. She suffered because we were forced to choose between basic living expenses and the support she needed to thrive.

This is not a hypothetical scenario for many families; it is a devastating reality. If the state House and Senate reinstate parental fees under TEFRA it would not only place an undue financial burden on families but also harm the very children these programs are supposed to protect and support.

Reinstating parental fees sends a harmful message: that children with disabilities whose parents earn above a certain threshold are less deserving of support. This is discriminatory and deeply unjust.

Kelsey Hynes, Lakeville

As an master of social work student and licensed alcohol and drug counselor intern based in Bloomington, I work closely with individuals who have cooccurring disorders and disabilities. I see every day how critical Vocational Rehabilitation Services are to their long-term recovery and success. These services provide more than job support, they offer a path toward independence, stability and dignity.

The recent cuts to Minnesota’s VRS program are deeply troubling. Reducing support as demand increases creates risk of abandoning people who already face systemic barriers to employment. When clients are supported in finding meaningful work, it doesn’t just benefit them — it uplifts families, neighborhoods and the broader economy. Employment is a cornerstone of recovery. Without access to these services, we are likely to see higher rates of relapse, poverty and homelessness. According to a study by Modini et al. (2016), individuals with mental health conditions who participated in supported employment programs were 66% more likely to obtain and maintain employment compared to those who did not participate in such programs. Similarly, research by McGurk et al. (2015) found that individuals with severe mental illness who were engaged in vocational rehabilitation services were 60% more likely to achieve stable employment compared to those without support.

Furthermore, employment significantly reduces the likelihood of homelessness. A study by van der Ploeg et al. (2017) found that employment programs reduced the risk of homelessness by 28% among individuals with mental health and substance-use disorders.

Cutting these services undermines the stability of entire communities. Minnesota must make a commitment to preserving and strengthening VRS. These programs are essential infrastructure for a healthier, more inclusive society.

Julia Hang, Bloomington

Gov. Tim Walz is at it again. In case you are unaware, Walz and the previously DFL-controlled Legislature made low-cost or free health care available to thousands of illegal immigrants starting Jan. 1 of this year. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, they were expecting nearly 8,000 migrants to sign up for the free medical coverage, but the number of signees is actually closer to 18,000, with an estimated cost of around $600 million over the next four years. This happens after DFLers spent an $18 billion surplus in two years and then spent Minnesota into a $6 billion deficit. And the cherry on top is Walz is proposing, in this year’s budget, a billion dollars in cuts to nursing homes and to disability services for families. Minnesotans are overtaxed as it is; citizens should not be footing the bill to cover people who are here illegally.

Keith Converse, Loretto

