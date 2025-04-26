Readers Write: Ableism, disability service cuts

•••
As a former special education teacher, I feel compelled to speak out after hearing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent comments on autism. His words weren’t just inaccurate — they were dehumanizing. To say of autistic individuals, “These are kids who will never pay taxes; they’ll never hold a job; they’ll never play baseball; they’ll never write a poem; they’ll never go out on a date ...” is not only factually wrong — it’s an affront to the dignity of every child and adult on the spectrum, and to the families and educators who love and support them.
Autism is not a tragedy. It’s a different way of experiencing and engaging with the world. I have worked with countless students on the spectrum — some verbal, some nonverbal, some who needed significant support, others who thrived independently. Every single one had value. Every single one taught me something about intelligence, resilience and joy. Painting all autistic individuals with the same, bleak brush reinforces harmful stigma and ignores the vast diversity of the spectrum. It also dishonors those working tirelessly for inclusion, understanding and opportunity.
Mr. Kennedy, I invite you to spend time with actual autistic individuals and their families. Sit with special educators. Visit a classroom. Listen — really listen. Because your words matter. And right now, they’re hurting people. We deserve leaders who speak with compassion and accuracy — not fear and distortion.
Jane White Schneeweis, Mahtomedi
•••
I am appalled daily by the ruthless and tyrannical destruction of our democracy by this administration. It is difficult to keep abreast of and respond to all that is being destroyed, however, as a retired special educator and autism specialist who has worked with and advocated for individuals with autism and other disabilities since the early 1980s; as the mother of a child with Down syndrome and autism; as well as an aunt, great aunt, cousin, coworker and friend of many individuals with autism, I cannot let the offensively inaccurate statements about autistic individuals made by the secretary of health, appointed by this administration, go unchallenged.