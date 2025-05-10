One day it’s Byron Buxton throwing out a runner at the plate with a 95-mph throw from center field. Another day it’s a game-saving diving catch. He hit homers in three consecutive games earlier this week. It’s hard to find anyone running the bases better than him.
Buxton, who has reached base in 15 straight games after hitting a leadoff triple Friday against San Francisco in the Twins’ 3-1 victory, even leaves his teammates in awe.
“He makes it look so easy, man,” Trevor Larnach said. “You want to keep up with him, but he’s on a pace where it’s just hard to, obviously. I’m stoked for him. He deserves everything. He’s one of the best guys you’ll ever meet. He deserves the best.”
Buxton already has totaled 15 multi-hit games this season. He leads the Twins in homers (nine), runs (30) and RBI (25).
“He lights it up every time,” Brooks Lee said. “I’m never surprised when he does something cool. He’s done it enough times.”
Only five AL players have a higher WAR (wins above replacement) than Buxton’s 1.6, according to FanGraphs: Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr., Cal Raleigh, Alex Bregman and Wilyer Abreu.
Manager Rocco Baldelli moved him to the leadoff spot, knowing how much he’s provided a spark to the rest of the lineup.
“I’m thanking God he’s healthy and I’m praying he stays healthy, for sure,” Larnach said. “I think everyone is. At the same time, watching him play the way he is, it’s like you’re watching one of the best players on the planet play in all facets — defense, on the basepaths, obviously in the box.”