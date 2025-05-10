Twins

‘He makes it look so easy’: Byron Buxton leaving Minnesota Twins teammates in awe

Byron Buxton is on a 15-game on-base streak, and he’s been showing off his power, his speed and his arm since the season began.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 10, 2025 at 1:36AM
Twins center fielder Byron Buxton rounds second base on his way to a triple against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning Friday at Target Field. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

One day it’s Byron Buxton throwing out a runner at the plate with a 95-mph throw from center field. Another day it’s a game-saving diving catch. He hit homers in three consecutive games earlier this week. It’s hard to find anyone running the bases better than him.

Buxton, who has reached base in 15 straight games after hitting a leadoff triple Friday against San Francisco in the Twins’ 3-1 victory, even leaves his teammates in awe.

“He makes it look so easy, man,” Trevor Larnach said. “You want to keep up with him, but he’s on a pace where it’s just hard to, obviously. I’m stoked for him. He deserves everything. He’s one of the best guys you’ll ever meet. He deserves the best.”

Buxton already has totaled 15 multi-hit games this season. He leads the Twins in homers (nine), runs (30) and RBI (25).

“He lights it up every time,” Brooks Lee said. “I’m never surprised when he does something cool. He’s done it enough times.”

Only five AL players have a higher WAR (wins above replacement) than Buxton’s 1.6, according to FanGraphs: Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr., Cal Raleigh, Alex Bregman and Wilyer Abreu.

Manager Rocco Baldelli moved him to the leadoff spot, knowing how much he’s provided a spark to the rest of the lineup.

“I’m thanking God he’s healthy and I’m praying he stays healthy, for sure,” Larnach said. “I think everyone is. At the same time, watching him play the way he is, it’s like you’re watching one of the best players on the planet play in all facets — defense, on the basepaths, obviously in the box.”

Duran staying consistent

Jhoan Duran is throwing more splinkers than fastballs to start this season, the first time in his career he’s thrown an offspeed pitch more than his fastball that regularly sits above 100 mph.

“Last year, when I had a bad moment and I threw that pitch, it got me out of that situation,” Duran said. “I said, ‘OK, I need to throw it more because that pitch is really good.’ That’s why I throw it more.”

It’s hard to argue with the results. Duran has given up nine hits and two runs across 17⅓ innings (1.04 ERA) while striking out 21 and walking eight.

In his previous six outings, which included four of his six saves, he has struck out 11 of the 24 batters he faced.

“He’s been pitching awesome,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It’s not just outs. It’s like command of his pitches, the way he’s recovering.”

Duran took nine losses last year while posting a career-high 3.64 ERA in 58 appearances, though part of that could be attributed to a high number of ground ball hits.

“I don’t visually see a difference in the way he’s moving, but his ability to repeat right now, his ability to throw strikes with all his pitches when he wants it and the stuff itself is back up,” Baldelli said. “There are just a lot of really good signs with the way he’s throwing the ball.”

Etc.

• Infielder Jose Miranda was activated from the St. Paul Saints’ injured list Friday after the hand injury he suffered while shopping at Target. Miranda went 0-for-3 with a strikeout as the Saints were routed 17-3 by Buffalo. Marco Raya gave up seven hits and six runs in the first inning.

• Royce Lewis was out of the Twins lineup Friday after playing two games as the team’s designated hitter and making one start at third base. “He’s going to have occasional days off as he continues to build up,” Baldelli said. “He’s had a rehab assignment, but I still think there is going to be a buildup process for him one way or another. This is just part of it.” Lewis did pinch hit in the seventh inning, striking out to fall to 0-for-10 this season.

• The Twins had five players listed on Baseball America’s updated top-100 prospects ranking: outfielder Walker Jenkins (No. 11 overall), outfielder Emmanuel Rodriguez (25), second baseman Luke Keaschall (32), righthander Zebby Matthews (46) and lefty Dasan Hill (85). Jenkins has missed all but two games this year with an ankle injury, and Keaschall broke his forearm seven games into his big-league career. Hill, who has struck out 21 in 12 innings at Class A, left his last start after 1⅓ innings with upper back tightness, though the concern level is minor.

