• Royce Lewis was out of the Twins lineup Friday after playing two games as the team’s designated hitter and making one start at third base. “He’s going to have occasional days off as he continues to build up,” Baldelli said. “He’s had a rehab assignment, but I still think there is going to be a buildup process for him one way or another. This is just part of it.” Lewis did pinch hit in the seventh inning, striking out to fall to 0-for-10 this season.