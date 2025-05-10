Hicks, like Paddack, was efficient with his pitch count, but the Twins benefitted from their aggressiveness on the basepaths. Ty France opened the fourth inning with a single and swiped second base on a full-count strikeout for the third stolen base of his seven-year career. Correa followed with a two-out RBI single to right field but was tagged out when a throw from the outfield was cut off around the mound.