Rarely do starting pitchers conduct on-field postgame interviews, because they’re typically doing their arm care routines in the trainer’s room.
The way Chris Paddack pitched Friday called for an exception.
Paddack was perfect through his first 17 batters, pitching with remarkable efficiency. He completed 7⅓ innings, the second-longest start by a Twins pitcher this season, and he permitted only three baserunners, carrying the Twins to a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants in their series opener at Target Field.
Speaking on TV after the Twins won their sixth consecutive game, moving one game under .500 for the first time since Opening Day, Paddack was doused with ice water from fellow starters Pablo López and Simeon Woods Richardson.
“I was giving the guys a hard time,” Paddack said. “I’ve pictured that, ‘Man, if I ever get player of the game,’ to watch my back. I got locked in, blacked out and, sure enough, ice bath over the top.”
Paddack made it look effortless. He reached only two three-ball counts, and there wasn’t much hard contact against him. He required only 28 pitches in his first trip through the Giants lineup. He threw more than 15 pitches in only one inning.
Frustrated by the number of walks he’s issued this year, Paddack threw a first-pitch strike to 20 of his 25 batters.
“Great fastball, offspeed stuff commanded and he used it about as well as I’ve seen him,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I mean, that was sick.”