Baseball introduced interleague play in 1997, and it took until 2003 for the Twins to take on the San Francisco Giants. The series was played at the start of June in what was then named Pac Bell Park, the gem of a ballyard that had opened in 2000.
The Twins won two out of three in the 2003 series between two teams that would win divisions:
Our guys had 90 wins to finish four games ahead of the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central. The Giants had 100 wins to finish 15 games ahead of the L.A. Dodgers in the NL West.
There were five more Giants-Twins series played over the next 19 seasons, including a rather strange visit to the Bay Area in June 2011. Madison Bumgarner, a lefthander destined for future Series heroism, started the first game for the Giants. He retired one batter and surrendered eight runs in what became a 9-2 Twins victory.
Momentum for a disappointing Twins team? Not exactly. They went 31-60 the rest of the way to finish 63-99.
The major leagues went to a schedule with all teams playing at least one series against each other in 2023, and the Giants arrived at Target Field on Friday night with a 13-11 edge all-time against the Twins.
From here, the sight of the Giants offers sizable nostalgia:
Perhaps not many Minnesotans are still around who witnessed Willie Mays batting .471 in 35 games for the Minneapolis Millers (before going to the New York Giants) in 1951; more of us remain who watched Willie hit a leadoff home run in the National Leaguers’ 6-5 win over the American League in the 1965 All-Star Game at Met Stadium.