Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved is closer to putting the finishing touches on his roster for next season after adding Maryland transfer Chance Stephens.
Stephens, a 6-3 sophomore guard, spent two seasons with the Terrapins, including playing seven games in the 2024-25 season. His commitment was first reported by 247Sports on Friday.
Two seasons ago, Stephens redshirted at Maryland after having surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his knee.
The Riverside, Calif., native started his college career at Loyola Marymount. Stephens averaged 6.0 points and shot 37.4% from three-point range in 28 games as a freshman in 2022-23, including starting four games. He had a season-high 23 points on 7-for-10 shooting from three-point range in a win against Wake Forest.
Medved now has eight transfers in his spring recruiting class. On the perimeter, the Gophers already signed a stellar group with Western Michigan’s Chansey Willis, Northern Colorado’s Langston Reynolds, Davidson’s Bobby Durkin and Cal’s B.J. Omot.
The post players the U signed in the portal were Colorado State’s Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, San Jose State’s Robert Vaihola and Central Arkansas’ Nehemiah Turner. With two scholarships remaining, the Gophers are likely to bring in another frontcourt player.