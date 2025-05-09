Gophers

Gophers men’s basketball lands Maryland transfer Chance Stephens, adding to the backcourt

Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved gets closer to finalizing roster with the addition of Maryland transfer Chance Stephens.

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 9, 2025 at 2:56PM
Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved is filling out his roster for the 2025-26 season. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved is closer to putting the finishing touches on his roster for next season after adding Maryland transfer Chance Stephens.

Stephens, a 6-3 sophomore guard, spent two seasons with the Terrapins, including playing seven games in the 2024-25 season. His commitment was first reported by 247Sports on Friday.

Two seasons ago, Stephens redshirted at Maryland after having surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his knee.

The Riverside, Calif., native started his college career at Loyola Marymount. Stephens averaged 6.0 points and shot 37.4% from three-point range in 28 games as a freshman in 2022-23, including starting four games. He had a season-high 23 points on 7-for-10 shooting from three-point range in a win against Wake Forest.

Medved now has eight transfers in his spring recruiting class. On the perimeter, the Gophers already signed a stellar group with Western Michigan’s Chansey Willis, Northern Colorado’s Langston Reynolds, Davidson’s Bobby Durkin and Cal’s B.J. Omot.

The post players the U signed in the portal were Colorado State’s Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, San Jose State’s Robert Vaihola and Central Arkansas’ Nehemiah Turner. With two scholarships remaining, the Gophers are likely to bring in another frontcourt player.

about the writer

about the writer

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller covers Gophers men's basketball, national college basketball, college sports and high school recruiting for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Gophers men’s basketball lands Maryland transfer Stephens, adding to the backcourt depth

card image

Gophers coach Niko Medved gets closer to finalizing the roster with the addition of Maryland transfer Chance Stephens.

High Schools

Football: Four-star recruit Voss to pick between Gophers and Alabama

card image

Sports

RandBall: U’s Niko Medved says transfer portal recruiting ‘a lot like NBA free agency’

Staff headshot
Michael Rand
card image