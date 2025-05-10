Man shot by St. Cloud police after striking officer with knife

A St. Cloud police officer shot a man Friday after the man lunged at him with a knife and struck him in the arm.
The man, who was subsequently arrested, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with an arm wound and listed in stable condition as of Friday evening. The officer who was stabbed had minor injuries.
According to a statement from the St. Cloud police, officers responded shortly before 4 p.m. to a report of a domestic dispute in the 600 block of 8th Av. N. A woman said she was being threatened by a man she used to know.
When officers told the man he was under arrest and asked him to leave his vehicle, he got out holding a knife and struck out at an officer, who fired at him. The other officer then used a taser on the man and took him into custody.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will investigate the use of force, and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the alleged domestic and officer assault.