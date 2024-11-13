Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy needed second procedure to address swelling in knee

“He asks the right questions, and also knows when to ask and when not to ask during the game week and during meetings,” coordinator Wes Phillips said Tuesday. “He’ll catch you on the side. He’ll catch you in your office. He’ll be walking down the hall in the coach’s area. Not a lot of players around that coach’s area upstairs, but he’ll pop by and say, ‘Hey, I had a question on this.’ So, he’s just soaking it all up.”