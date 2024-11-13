Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy needed second procedure to address swelling in knee

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy required an injection to his right knee this week to address swelling that occurred during his physical rehab, coach Kevin O’Connell said Wednesday.
O’Connell said it’s not a setback for McCarthy, the 10th overall pick who suffered a season-ending torn meniscus during his first preseason game in August.
McCarthy remains on his “original timeline” to return, O’Connell said. The quarterback suffered a radial tear of the medial meniscus that required a full repair and a six-to-eight-month recovery.
“As his rehab has picked up, we noticed a little swelling in there,” O’Connell said at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. “Just wanted to make sure that there was no cause for concern. All reports were very positive and he’s on the original timeline, in good shape. I’ve just enjoyed as his rehab has progressed he can be in meetings and spend more time with us. Been some real growth for him.”
While he can’t practice with the team, McCarthy has remained close by. He has attended meetings and has been one of the few players frequently visiting the coach’s areas of team headquarters.
“He asks the right questions, and also knows when to ask and when not to ask during the game week and during meetings,” coordinator Wes Phillips said Tuesday. “He’ll catch you on the side. He’ll catch you in your office. He’ll be walking down the hall in the coach’s area. Not a lot of players around that coach’s area upstairs, but he’ll pop by and say, ‘Hey, I had a question on this.’ So, he’s just soaking it all up.”
