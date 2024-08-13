Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will need surgery on a tear in his right meniscus, coach Kevin O’Connell said Tuesday morning.
Vikings
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy has torn meniscus in right knee
The rookie, who was the 10th overall pick in the NFL draft, will have surgery in the near future.
McCarthy played 30 snaps in the Vikings’ preseason opener against the Raiders, completing 11 of his 18 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while scrambling twice for 18 yards.
On Monday, O’Connell said the first-year quarterback reported some right knee soreness lingering after the game; the Vikings decided to hold him out of their night practice on Monday night, and schedule additional testing for Tuesday before determining whether he would go to Cleveland for their joint practices against the Browns.
O’Connell said Tuesday a timetable for McCarthy’s surgery will be determined in the near future. When he has the surgery, O’Connell said, doctors will determine whether McCarthy will need a full repair or a cleanup that would likely mean a shorter recovery.
”Hopefully we’re having a shorter timeline than a longer timeline,” O’Connell said. “But the most important thing right now is making sure, from a medical standpoint, that we’ve identified the potential severity when we do that procedure.“
McCarthy was taken with the No. 10 overall pick in the NFL draft by the Vikings after leading Michigan to the national title. He is behind veteran Sam Darnold on the Vikings depth chart.
“My confidence level in Sam is very high,” O’Connell said.
McCarthy posted on the X platform (@jjmccarthy09), “Love you Viking nation. I’ll be back in no time. Amor fati.” Amor fati or “love of fate” means generally accepting one’s fate.
“What’s best for the long-term health of J.J. McCarthy will be the priority,” O’Connell said.
O’Connell wasn’t sure on which Saturday play McCarthy was injured.
“You could go back and watch a thousand plays and try to figure it out,” O’Connell said, “but it did take place at some point in time in the game. Thinking back and having watched it a few more times, I’d just be speculating because there wasn’t a moment where it was noticeable.”
McCarthy won’t travel to Cleveland, and the Vikings have Darnold, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall as their other QBs. O’Connell said “at this point in time, we’re not” adding another quarterback.
“We’ll have Sam, Nick and Jaren ready to roll,” O’Connell said.
Hall was 7-for-16 for 63 yards against Las Vegas, and Darnold started, going 4-for-8 for 59 yards before being replaced by McCarthy. Mullens did not play.
More from Vikings
The rookie, who was the 10th overall pick in the NFL draft, will have surgery in the near future.