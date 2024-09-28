High Schools

Exclusive video highlights from North Branch’s victory over Duluth Denfeld in the Star Tribune Game of the Week

Watch the best moments from Friday’s matchup in this exclusive video produced by NSPN.tv.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 28, 2024 at 3:25AM

2024 Star Tribune high school football spotlight games

See the most impactful plays from Friday’s matchup in this exclusive video produced by NSPN.tv.

Week 5: Duluth Denfeld vs. North Branch on Sept. 27.

Watch the full game replay below.

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More
Sports

Defense steals the show in multiple games across Minnesota preps

card image

With multiple state-ranked matchups taking place on Friday, it was impressive defensive showings that earned teams some of their biggest wins of the year.

High Schools

Homecoming games are special for high schools, but what happens when the visiting team wins?

card image
High Schools

‘Why not try something new?’: More Minnesota girls are playing flag football

card image