Podcast: From Sam Darnold to Cooper Kupp, the Vikings’ offseason can quickly gain intrigue

On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker open a mixed bag of topics ranging from the Super Bowl to Vikings quarterbacks and trade targets.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 5, 2025 at 1:57PM

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker begin Super Bowl week by talking about Vikings quarterbacks, General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s contract, and more. They also open the mailbag to answer your questions about trade targets like Myles Garrett and Cooper Kupp, as well as a what-if with Kirk Cousins.

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com.

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

NFL is stenciling 'Choose Love' in an end zone for the Super Bowl to uplift country after tragedies

Vikings

RandBall: Will we get Vikings quarterback clues during Super Bowl week?

Michael Rand
