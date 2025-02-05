Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker begin Super Bowl week by talking about Vikings quarterbacks, General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s contract, and more. They also open the mailbag to answer your questions about trade targets like Myles Garrett and Cooper Kupp, as well as a what-if with Kirk Cousins.
Podcast: From Sam Darnold to Cooper Kupp, the Vikings’ offseason can quickly gain intrigue
On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker open a mixed bag of topics ranging from the Super Bowl to Vikings quarterbacks and trade targets.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 5, 2025 at 1:57PM
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Previous episodes of the podcast are here.
Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.
Podcast: From Sam Darnold to Cooper Kupp, the Vikings’ offseason can quickly gain intrigue
On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker open a mixed bag of topics ranging from the Super Bowl to Vikings quarterbacks and trade targets.