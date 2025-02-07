I was determined for months to stick with my gut and vote for Darnold despite the guideline above that voters received. After much consternation and discussion with AP and fellow voters, I reluctantly relented, went with the so-called “spirit” of the award and picked Patrick. He missed all of 2022 because of a torn ACL and all of 2023 because of a torn Achilles before playing 60% of Detroit’s offensive snaps while catching 33 passes and three touchdowns in 16 games. I do, however, support those who voted for Darnold. In hindsight, I should have joined them. Although Darnold didn’t overcome illness or physical injuries, his “other circumstances” — a grossly impatient league that too often ruins the careers of talented quarterbacks taken high in the first round by teams that are poor to downright incompetent at developing the game’s most important position — were perhaps even harder to overcome than any physical injury.