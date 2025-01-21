Vikings, head coach Kevin O’Connell agree to multiyear contract extension

O’Connell became the first coach in Vikings history with multiple 13-win seasons, and could be among the leading candidates for NFL Coach of the Year honors after going 14-3 with a team that oddsmakers projected to win seven games this season. The Vikings lost in the first round of the playoffs for the second time in O’Connell’s three years, but the coach’s work with quarterback Sam Darnold and a roster full of free-agent signings made the Vikings one of the surprise stories of the 2024 season.