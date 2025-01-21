Vikings, head coach Kevin O’Connell agree to multiyear contract extension

The Vikings completed one major item on their offseason to-do list Tuesday, agreeing to terms on a multiyear extension with coach Kevin O’Connell.
The team announced the deal eight days after the end of the Vikings’ season, locking up the 39-year-old coach whose contract was set to expire after the 2025 season. Owner Mark Wilf told the Minnesota Star Tribune in December the Vikings planned to start extension talks with O’Connell and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah after the season; a source said the Vikings are in discussions with Adofo-Mensah on a deal, as well.
O’Connell became the first coach in Vikings history with multiple 13-win seasons, and could be among the leading candidates for NFL Coach of the Year honors after going 14-3 with a team that oddsmakers projected to win seven games this season. The Vikings lost in the first round of the playoffs for the second time in O’Connell’s three years, but the coach’s work with quarterback Sam Darnold and a roster full of free-agent signings made the Vikings one of the surprise stories of the 2024 season.
“It is an absolute honor to continue leading the Minnesota Vikings,” O’Connell said in a statement. “Holding this prestigious position is something I never take for granted, and I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Wilf family for their unwavering belief in what we are building together.”
Wilf said in statement: “Kevin is exactly who we believed him to be when we named him as our head coach – an innovative play caller, an excellent communicator and a strong leader who motivates and connects with his players. He has helped establish a culture that positions us for sustained success, and he will continue to set the standard we need as we pursue a championship for Vikings fans.”
