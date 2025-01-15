“We have a foundation that we’re building here, and we’ll see how the cards fall at the end of March,” said Phillips, one of the team’s captains. “[We] trust all those guys to bring in the right people. But we do have a core of people and they’re kind of the rudders that steer the ship, and obviously we have a captain at the helm with K.O. that is really guiding the ship. I have full confidence in that, and we’ve created an environment here where when you jump on ship, you kind of have to mold and form yourself to what we’re trying to accomplish. There’s not a lot of room for people that don’t believe in our standard.”