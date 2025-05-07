Lynx

Minnesota Lynx open WNBA preseason with loss to Chicago Sky

Alissa Pili, Marième Badiane, Anastasiia Olairi Kosu and Grace Berger, four players angling for roster spots, contributed well.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 7, 2025 at 2:09AM
Lynx forward Napheesa Collier shoots over Sky forward Angel Reese during the first half of a preseason game Tuesday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. (Minnesota Lynx)

It was just the first preseason game, but Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was already in midseason form:

“It’s a good thing Alissa got on the plane,” Reeve said after Minnesota lost 74-69 Tuesday in Chicago. “We would only have hit one three-pointer without you.”

The final score in an opening preseason game doesn’t really matter. Though, to be sure, Reeve wasn’t thrilled with the play of the starting unit, particularly in the first half as the Lynx dug a 13-point hole.

The Lynx’s execution wasn’t pristine, which isn’t surprising. They shot 38.8% overall and made just four of 25 three-pointers. They allowed the big Sky lineup 15 second-chance points, disappointing given the team’s emphasis in that area this year.

But some good things came out of the game.

And Alissa Pili was one of them. Entering her second season, knowing she had to play well to secure a roster spot, Pili scored nine points with three rebounds and two steals in 18 minutes. She made all three of her shots, all from three-point range.

So yes, do the math: Without Pili, the Lynx were 1-for-22 on threes. That included Napheesa Collier, who went 0-for-6 on threes, 3-for-12 overall.

But, back to Pili. By her own admission, there was a deer-in-the-headlights aspect to her rookie season. On Tuesday, Pili, who spent most of the offseason in Minneapolis working on her game, felt more comfortable.

“It’s knowing where to be,” she said. “Being smart on the court. I put in the work this offseason with the coaches, to understand the offense better, what’s needed of me. I felt really good.”

The Lynx were playing without starter Kayla McBride (rest) and top reserves Jessica Shepard (groin) and Diamond Miller (hip).

Alanna Smith led the way with 10 points and nine rebounds.

In their first action with the Lynx, rookies Marième Badiane (seven points) and Anastasiia Olairi Kosu (four points and four rebounds in six minutes) looked good. As did offseason pickup Grace Berger (seven points, two assists).

Kosu, a 20-year-old Russian drafted in the second round by the Lynx, didn’t get to Minnesota until Sunday night. She played without having practiced.

“Like any preseason game, there were some good moments,” Reeve said.

Down 13 after a quarter, the Lynx held brief second-half leads. The game was tied inside three minutes before the Sky finished strong.

“A lot of teaching opportunities,” Reeve said. “We did a decent job of looking at some people.”

BOXSCORE: Chicago 74, Lynx 69

Pili looked good — on both ends of the floor, as Reeve pointed out.

“She’s a player that, in Year 2, has taken a pretty good step,” Reeve said. “She has matured pretty fast.”

The two teams will finish the preseason with a rematch Saturday at Target Center. Generally content with the looks her starting unit got, Reeve will be looking for an offense that plays through starting point guard Courtney Williams a bit more.

That means only a few practices and one more game for players battling for roster spots. On Tuesday, Pili, Badiane, Berger and Kosu took good first steps.

Kent Youngblood

Reporter

Kent Youngblood has covered sports for the Minnesota Star Tribune for more than 20 years.

