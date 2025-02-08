The Lynx added guard Grace Berger, claiming her off waivers from Indiana.
Lynx add Grace Berger, a high draft pick in 2023 who was waived by Indiana
Berger, drafted No. 7 overall, made 46 percent of her three-point shots over two seasons for the Fever.
The seventh overall pick in the 2023 draft, the former University of Indiana star averaged 3.9 points and 1.6 assists in 13.3 minutes in 47 games over two seasons with the Fever. She also made 18 of 39 three-point attempts, 46.2 percent.
Berger, 6 feet tall, is playing this winter for OGM Ormanspor in the Turkish Women’s Basketball League, averaging 13.3 points, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 44.7% on three-pointers.
With reserve guard Cecilia Zandalasini having been taken by the Golden State Valkyries in the WNBA’s expansion draft, Berger could have the opportunity to provide the shooting Zandalasini gave the Lynx off the bench last season, which ended with a trip to the league finals.
This is the latest offseason move for the Lynx, who have re-signed backup point guard Natisha Hiedeman and signed French center Marième Badiane.
