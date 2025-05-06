Vikings

How many picks do the Vikings have in the 2026 NFL draft?

That’s a good question, and there still might be some things up in the air. Here’s a verified list of the team’s draft haul next year.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 6, 2025 at 4:37PM
Guard Donovan Jackson of Ohio State was the Vikings' first round pick last month. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Vikings have already made five trades involving 2026 draft picks, so don’t let anyone tell you it’s too early for draft talk.

One of those trades — the first time the Vikings acquired running back Cam Akers in September 2023 for a conditional late-round pick swap with the L.A. Rams — apparently did not meet the conditions, because Minnesota sent their 2026 sixth-round pick again to Houston for Akers in the middle of last year.

That sixth-round pick was reacquired from the Texans in March for guard Ed Ingram, and then shipped out again to San Francisco in a deal for running back Jordan Mason.

The Vikings also don’t have a 2026 fourth-round pick after left tackle Cam Robinson met the playing time conditions in last year’s trade to turn a conditional fifth-round pick into the earlier selection for Jacksonville.

But they’re expected to get a pick back for Robinson, who signed with the Texans in free agency, via the compensatory draft pick formula. They’re currently projected to get a third-round comp pick (for quarterback Sam Darnold, who signed with the Seahawks) and a fifth-round pick (for Robinson), per OverTheCap.com.

Before comp picks are awarded next year — and barring the eventual trade or two in the next 11 months — the Vikings have these six picks in 2026.

1st round (MIN)

2nd round (MIN)

3rd round (MIN)

5th round (MIN)

7th round (MIN)

7th round (HOU*)

*from last year’s pick swap for Akers

The Vikings made five selections in this year’s draft: first-round guard Donovan Jackson, third-round receiver Tai Felton, fifth-round defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, sixth-round linebacker Kobe King and sixth-round tight end Gavin Bartholomew. They also signed 19 undrafted rookies, including former Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer.

