After losing left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a season-ending knee injury, the Vikings made a trade on Tuesday night to replace him.
Vikings trade for Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson
With Christian Darrisaw out for the season, the Vikings made a deal for a veteran starter whose contract is expiring.
The Vikings acquired Jacksonville’s Cam Robinson, a 29-year-old who has made 91 starts for the Jaguars since he was taken in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Alabama.
Robinson, who has a history of knee injuries, was franchise-tagged twice by Jacksonville before signing a three-year, $54 million deal that expires after this season.
The Vikings are sending a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick to the Jaguars in exchange for Robinson and a conditional 2026 seventh-rounder. Depending on Robinson’s playing time, the Vikings’ fifth-rounder can become a fourth-round pick, or the Jaguars’ seventh-rounder can be removed from the deal.
Robinson has started 91 games for the Jaguars, though 2020 was the only season he played all of their games. He missed most of 2018 because of an MCL injury and has played only 16 games since tearing his meniscus in 2022.
The 6-6, 335-pounder was cleared from NFL concussion protocol before the Jaguars’ game on Sunday, though the Jaguars stuck with Walker Little at tackle during Sunday’s game against Green Bay. Even after former Vikings guard Ezra Cleveland was injured in the game, the Jaguars kept Little in the game, and Robinson on the bench, rather than moving Little back to left guard and putting Robinson in the game.
Two days later, Jacksonville decided to recoup draft pick compensation for Robinson in the final year of his deal.
He has a $16.25 million base salary this season, as well as per-game roster bonuses that pay him up to $1 million this season.
It was not immediately known whether the Jaguars absorbed part of Robinson’s salary in the deal.
Darrisaw had tears to the MCL and ACL in his left knee in the Vikings’ loss to the Rams on Thursday night in Los Angeles.
The Vikings play Indianapolis on Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.
