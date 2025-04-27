Meet the Vikings’ 2025 draft class

The 21-year-old is from Gaffney, S.C., the same hometown as former Vikings receiver Sidney Rice, with whom Ingram-Dawkins said he was close. He was considered the No. 1 prospect in South Carolina out of high school and was Mr. Football in 2020. Listed at 6-5 and 276 pounds, Ingram-Dawkins had the fastest 10-yard split (1.69 seconds) of any defensive tackle at the combine after recording 17 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks and two pass breakups last season. Read more about Ingram-Dawkins.