Meet the Vikings’ 2025 draft class

The Vikings entered the NFL draft with only four picks and finished with five, matching the smallest class in franchise history.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 27, 2025 at 2:00AM
The Vikings' 2025 draft class (clockwise from top left): Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson, Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton, Pittsburgh tight end Gavin Bartholomew, Penn State linebacker Kobe King and Georgia defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. (The Associated Press)

Donovan Jackson

G, Ohio State (Round 1, No. 24)

Jackson, who measured at 6-4 and 315 pounds at the NFL scouting combine, is the first first-round offensive lineman drafted by the Vikings to play guard since 1988, when they took Hall of Famer Randall McDaniel. Jackson brings versatility coveted by coaches. After starting 26 consecutive games at left guard for the Buckeyes, Jackson moved to left tackle because of teammates’ injuries for the majority of their national title-winning season. Jackson, 22, was a five-star prospect out of Episcopal High School just outside of Houston. Read more about Jackson.

Tai Felton

WR, Maryland (Round 3, No. 102)

Felton, 22, from Ashburn, Va., is coming off a breakout season for the Terrapins, finishing fourth in the FBS with a program-record 96 receptions. The 6-1, 183-pound team captain turned those catches into 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns. Only five receivers ran faster than Felton’s 4.37-second 40-yard dash at this year’s NFL scouting combine, and the Vikings believe “there’s more juice to squeeze” for him on special teams. Read more about Felton.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

DT, Georgia (Round 5, No. 139)

The 21-year-old is from Gaffney, S.C., the same hometown as former Vikings receiver Sidney Rice, with whom Ingram-Dawkins said he was close. He was considered the No. 1 prospect in South Carolina out of high school and was Mr. Football in 2020. Listed at 6-5 and 276 pounds, Ingram-Dawkins had the fastest 10-yard split (1.69 seconds) of any defensive tackle at the combine after recording 17 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks and two pass breakups last season. Read more about Ingram-Dawkins.

Kobe King

LB, Penn State (Round 6, No. 201)

The 6-1, 236-pound King, 22, from Detroit, had a career-high 97 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks and was named second-team All-Big Ten. He has a twin brother, Kalen, a cornerback who was drafted by the Packers last year at No. 255 overall. Like Felton and sixth-round pick Gavin Bartholomew, King was a team captain in college.

Gavin Bartholomew

TE, Pittsburgh (Round 6, No. 202)

The Vikings needed to add depth at tight end after losing Johnny Mundt and Nick Muse. Bartholomew, who turns 22 next week, was not a featured receiver at Pitt but started all 13 games last season, catching 38 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns. At 6-5 and 246 pounds, the Schuylkill Haven, Pa., native seems built to block.

Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker of the Minnesota Star Tribune break down the Vikings’ 2025 draft class on the Access Vikings podcast:

Star Tribune staff

