Eight offensive linemen were selected as teams continued to realize their glorified QBs are mincemeat without the grunts to provide proper protection (see: Vikings’ nine sacks allowed in upset playoff loss to the Rams). At No. 24, the Vikings took Ohio State left guard Donovan Jackson, one of four Buckeyes selected, in a high-value decision that gives them a clean sweep of a woeful trio of interior linemen that turned a 14-win team into a pretender in a span of eight days in January. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy certainly has to be smiling at the investment. New England’s Drake Maye, who got left tackle Will Campbell of LSU at No. 4, and Washington’s Jayden Daniels, who got left tackle Josh Simmons of Ohio State 32nd overall, are two other QBs from the Class of 2024 smiling this morning.