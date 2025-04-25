Vikings

Five extra points: Vikings, J.J. McCarthy win on Day 1 of the draft, but the biggest winner was ...

NFL teams got busy protecting their young quarterbacks in the first round of the draft while rich defenses got richer.

By Mark Craig

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 25, 2025 at 2:57PM
Greg “Sir Odin” Hanson, of Watkins, and Cheryl “Lady Dakota” Pendleton, of Shakopee, cheer after the Vikings picked Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson on Thursday in the first round of the NFL draft. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

1. Day 1 winner: Browns

It takes three to four years to accurately assess an NFL team’s draft performance. But who the heck has time to be right in today’s sports journalism? So, without further adieu, these analytical eyeballs needed about four hours to crown the Cleveland Browns as the biggest winner on Day 1 of the NFL draft. And, yes, people have said those words before only to be proven woefully wrong inside of five years.

But … the Browns traded the second pick but stayed inside the top 5 while adding a second-rounder this year and a first-rounder next year. Then they picked Michigan’s Mason Graham, a generational three-technique defensive tackle, to pair next to the league’s best defender, edge rusher Myles Garrett, whom the Browns just made the highest paid non-quarterback in league history. Cleveland now owns two of the first four picks in Friday’s second round, allowing them to take another swing on a developmental QB of the future – perhaps Shedeur Sanders – while having another top-36 pick to use on another immediate need.

2. Day 1 losers: Giants, Bengals, Cowboys

NFL Coach of the Year in 2022, the Giants’ Brian Daboll, now sits upon the league’s hottest hot seat. A weak QB class makes his situation even more desperate. So the Giants gave up two third-rounders to move back into the first round and take a reach on a QB. Sanders is the QB most likely worth taking a Hail Mary on, but the G-Men grabbed Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss in a surprise move at 25. The Rams then traded out of the first round at No. 26, so the Giants must have thought L.A. was targeting Dart and had to act quickly. This has more of a Kenny Pickett vibe than a move that saves Daboll’s neck.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys were praised by some for being sensible rather than typically too flashy when they took Alabama guard Tyler Booker 12th overall to replace future Hall of Famer Zack Martin. The way-too-soon thought here: They went too high on a guard who isn’t Zack Martin and might be the second-best guard in this draft behind North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel, who went 18th overall to Seattle.

There’s space left to punch one other team — Cincinnati — in the nose. The Bengals needed defense, so they took Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart 17th overall. He was the fourth of five edge rushers selected and, well, let’s just say it’s a red flag when TV analysts who are known for gushing positivity on every single pick spent more time questioning Stewart’s heart and productivity. He feels like a combine specimen taken too high.

3. Vikings join teams protecting QBs

Eight offensive linemen were selected as teams continued to realize their glorified QBs are mincemeat without the grunts to provide proper protection (see: Vikings’ nine sacks allowed in upset playoff loss to the Rams). At No. 24, the Vikings took Ohio State left guard Donovan Jackson, one of four Buckeyes selected, in a high-value decision that gives them a clean sweep of a woeful trio of interior linemen that turned a 14-win team into a pretender in a span of eight days in January. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy certainly has to be smiling at the investment. New England’s Drake Maye, who got left tackle Will Campbell of LSU at No. 4, and Washington’s Jayden Daniels, who got left tackle Josh Simmons of Ohio State 32nd overall, are two other QBs from the Class of 2024 smiling this morning.

Three of the first nine picks were offensive tackles. The Jets, who have former Vikings GM Rick Spielman assisting them in the draft this year, took a right tackle to help newly-acquired QB Justin Fields, a player Spielman has always loved. And the Saints used the ninth pick not on the future QB they so desperately need, but a left tackle — Kelvin Banks Jr. of Texas. And, finally, old friend Sam Darnold, who’s probably still bruised from that beatdown the Rams gave him, has to like Seattle’s investment in Zabel.

4. Broncos try to Mahomes-proof their defense

You’re in the AFC West and you have to tussle twice a year with a Chiefs team that’s won nine straight division titles and sports Patrick Mahomes, an all-galaxy QB who’s only 29. What do you do about it? Well, if you’re the Broncos, you double down on a position of strength by using the 20th overall pick on the top cornerback. Jahdae Barron of Texas steps in on the other side of cornerback and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II. Great pick for a team that already had the league’s No. 3-ranked scoring defense.

Other rich-get-richer picks: Pittsburgh adding Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (No. 21) next to four-time first-team All-Pro tackle Cameron Heyward on the league’s eighth-ranked scoring defense; Baltimore adding Georgia safety Malaki Starks (No. 27) next to 24-year-old All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton on the league’s ninth-ranked scoring defense; and, of course, the Super Bowl-champion Eagles and GM Howie Roseman adding the best inside linebacker, Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell (No. 31), next to All-Pro inside backer Zack Baun on the league’s second-ranked scoring defense.

5. Random thoughts on Day 1

This child of the ’70s never bought the notion that running backs weren’t important or a dime a dozen. So it’s funny to hear analysts talk about them suddenly being important again. Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty (No. 6 to the Raiders) and North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton (No. 20 to the Chargers) are first-round beneficiaries and antidotes to the NFL’s lean toward heavy doses of two-high safety looks. …

The human body doesn’t stay young forever and isn’t built to play both ways in the NFL. Therefore, Travis Hunter (No. 2 in a trade by Jacksonville) should become a shut-down corner whose receiver reps are greatly limited to the red zone. …

Ohio State and its always-elite stable of receivers won the national championship but lost to Michigan because coach Ryan Day tried to play tough guy and run the ball straight into the Wolverines’ defensive front. A defensive front that had two tackles – Graham and Kenneth Grant (No. 13 to Miami) – taken in the top half of the first round. …

Early offensive rookie of the year prediction: Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka (No. 19 to Tampa Bay). …

Early defensive rookie of the year prediction: Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker (No. 15 to Atlanta). The Falcons went all-in on a pass rush they’ve needed for years. Walker fell to 15 and was a high-value pick. But giving the Rams a first-rounder next year to move back into the first round for Tennessee’s James Pierce Jr. is an expensive reach. …

It will be fun watching former Buckeye teammates — Jackson (Vikings) and defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (No. 28 to Detroit) — line up across from one another as NFC North rivals. …

This child of the ’70s also never bought the new-age notion that defense doesn’t win championships. Ten of the top 28 picks were either edge rushers (five) or defensive tackles (five). The Vikings were a winner on Thursday, but they need to be thinking defense when their next pick arrives in the third round Friday.

