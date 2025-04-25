The Vikings picked a good time to pick a quarterback.
Which meant, Thursday night, that they picked a good time to not need a quarterback.
In the first round of the NFL draft, the Tennessee Titans used the first overall pick to select Miami’s Cam Ward, the only true blue-chip quarterback in this draft.
Had the Vikings entered the 2025 draft needing or wanting to draft a franchise quarterback, they either would have had to trade a ridiculous package of current and future draft picks to the Titans — who might not have been willing to even listen to an offer — or hope that one of the lesser quarterback prospects could develop into a star.
The Vikings could have wound up drafting someone like Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart, who are more intriguing than exciting.
Assuming that J.J. McCarthy will play well in the NFL, and assuming consensus evaluations of the 2025 crop of quarterbacks are reasonably accurate, the Vikings pulled off something of a magic trick over the past 13 months. (And such assumptions are all we have at the moment.)
The Vikings were facing the prospect of paying an aging, injured Kirk Cousins a massive amount of money, knowing he had never played in a conference title game. Instead, they tried to hide their relief when Cousins signed with the Atlanta Falcons for four years and $180 million.
Then they made two dramatic moves. One would be revealed as dramatic in retrospect; one could wind up being the most dramatic and meaningful move they’ve made in years.