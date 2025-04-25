Rather than trading back in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night, the Vikings stayed at No. 24, making their third high-profile addition of the offseason to the position that Kevin O’Connell pointedly said they needed to upgrade after their playoff loss to the Rams.
They took Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, making the 22-year-old the latest piece of an overhaul that began with signing former Colts center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries in free agency. Jackson made 31 starts at left guard in his college career, before shifting to left tackle when Josh Simmons was lost for the season with an injury. The Buckeyes won the national title with the 6-foot-4 Jackson playing tackle.
”Just love everything about his play style,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “He’s got length, he’s got power. And then, the little things that jump out at you about a player’s willingness to jump over to left tackle, and the next week, he’s blocking the third pick [Penn State’s Abdul Carter] in tonight’s draft. He didn’t necessarily need to do that in a year where he was going to be evaluated and drafted the way he was. The idea of Donovan walking into that O-line room that now has some pretty impactful players across the board, that’s something that was a goal. I think tonight really put a stamp on a plan that we set out to accomplish.”
Jackson’s ability, and willingness, to switch positions in the middle of Ohio State’s championship run stuck out to the Vikings, General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Thursday night. They had scouted Jackson in 2024, believing he might decide to leave school early. On Thursday, they took him instead of consummating any of the trades they were offered.
The Texans and Rams, the two teams picking after the Vikings, traded their picks to the Giants and Falcons, respectively. Adofo-Mensah said talks heated up right before they picked. Instead of dealing back, they stayed at No. 24 to make Jackson the fifth offensive linemen they’ve taken in the first two rounds since 2018.
”I think the mindset is, ‘If the play is to hit the ball down the fairway, let’s go do that,” Adofo-Mensah said. “If it’s gonna be four picks of four positions that we really want, four great character people, or skill sets we require, let’s go do that and we’ll figure out everything else out.”
While tackles Brian O’Neill and Christian Darrisaw are signed to long-term contracts, the Vikings’ interior offensive line merited revisiting. They traded 2022 second-rounder Ed Ingram to Houston this offseason, and released 2019 first-round pick Garrett Bradbury after six seasons, following their deal with Kelly.
At the NFL owners’ meetings last month, coach Kevin O’Connell alluded to the possibility the Vikings would bring in competition for Blake Brandel at left guard; the fact they used their first-round pick on a guard for the first time since they selected Randall McDaniel in 1988 would suggest Jackson might not have to wait long to start.