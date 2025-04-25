”Just love everything about his play style,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “He’s got length, he’s got power. And then, the little things that jump out at you about a player’s willingness to jump over to left tackle, and the next week, he’s blocking the third pick [Penn State’s Abdul Carter] in tonight’s draft. He didn’t necessarily need to do that in a year where he was going to be evaluated and drafted the way he was. The idea of Donovan walking into that O-line room that now has some pretty impactful players across the board, that’s something that was a goal. I think tonight really put a stamp on a plan that we set out to accomplish.”